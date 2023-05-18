Emma Watson Breaks Up With BF Brandon Green After 18-Month Romance: Report

Emma Watson and Brandon Green have reportedly broken up after a year and a half of dating. The Perks of Being A Wallflower actress and her boyfriend split up after Christmas, according to a report from DailyMail. The couple’s breakup came after they dated for 18 months, and Emma was first reported to be seeing him in August 2022, when they were spotted together.

It’s not clear exactly why Emma and Brandon may have split up, but sources close told the outlet that the actress was “serious” with her beau, who is the son of billionaires Philip and Cristina Green. The pair had reportedly met one another’s parents, and they’d taken trips together.

While neither confirmed the news nor spoke out about their reported split, Emma did open up about new feelings she’s been experiencing in her 30s in an Instagram post celebrating her 33rd birthday in April. “This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” she wrote.

Emma listed a number of experiences she had, including some of the exciting ones (like the Harry Potter reunion) or the sad ones (like losing her grandparents), but she also included a short message about love, but it’s not clear if it was in reference to her split from Brandon. “I felt really sad and really p****d off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman,” she wrote. “It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row.”

Aside from reflecting on her 30s, Emma also shared a sweet essay, honoring her friendship with her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton in October. The actress penned the foreword to his memoir, and she gushed about what an amazing connection they have. “I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than twenty years now, we’ve loved each other in a special way,” she wrote. “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.”