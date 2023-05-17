Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Claim He Didn’t Actually Hire A Private Investigator To Dig On ‘RHONJ’ Cast: Watch

During the season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Luis Ruelas made a startling confession that he hired a private investigator who looked into his wife Teresa Giudice‘s cast members. But when the couple appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired on May 16, they both walked back Luis’ private investigator claims. “He did not do that,” Teresa, 50, said about Luis, 48, to host Andy Cohen. “Why would he waste his money?”

Andy, 54, pointed out that Luis did say he hired a private investigator in the finale, and Teresa claimed he did that because “he was frustrated” during the drama with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga that erupted at Dolores Catania‘s Irish prohibition party.

#RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice and husband Louie Ruelas speak out on his private investigator claim. @Teresa_Giudice #WWHL pic.twitter.com/UjJIs1WCQV — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 17, 2023

Andy then directed the question about the private investigator right to Luis, who was sitting in the audience. Luis claimed he totally made up his claims about hiring someone to get dirt on the RHONJ cast. “I was at the end of my rope,” Luis said. “It was a long season. Frustrating, trying to get married,” he added.

Andy didn’t seem to believe Luis and told him “that’s kind of an amazing thing to come up out of nowhere.” Luis, who claimed he hired famous PI Bo Dietl in the finale, laughed and said to Andy, “It is actually, isn’t it? I regret it though.”

Teresa doubled down on her and Luis’ story to Andy. “First of all, do you know how much that would cost? How many people are on the cast, to investigate each person. Do you think we’d wanna waste our money on that? No. I’d rather him waste his money on me,” she said.

Luis brought up the private investigator twice during the finale. The first time he did it was during the chaotic fight at Dolores’ house. He brought it up again the following day when Dolores and Jennifer Aydin came over to his and Teresa’s house. Luis said that he hired Bo Dietl, who he called one of his “best friends,” to do digging on everyone in the cast. “There’s so much more,” Luis said.

Teresa was asked by a producer what information she knew from Luis, but the mom-of-four claimed she didn’t know anything. Dolores, meanwhile, was confused about Luis’ admission. “I don’t understand why he’s talking with a private investigator,” she said in a confessional. “I don’t understand [it]”.

The drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey will continue with Teresa’s wedding special, Teresa Gets Married, which airs May 23. Then, the 3-part reunion kicks off the following week, on May 30.