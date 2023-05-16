Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, Stuns In White Cutout Dress At Cannes With Parents Michael & Catherine

Carys Zeta Douglas has arrived at the 76h Annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 16 with her famous parents, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The 20-year-old aspiring musician looked elegant in a sheer white full-length lace gown with cutouts on the sides of her torso. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a floral overlay on the bodice, adding an element of whimsy. Carys styled her brunette hair in a simple bun with a middle part and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a bracelet, plus a floral ring.

She was also photographed on the red carpet with her proud parents. Catherine, 53, exuded glamor in a red and purple gown with a super-low neckline. The dress featured a sheer one-sleeve cape detail. Michael, 78, looked handsome in a classic black tux complete with a bow tie. The family stood together on the steps at the Jeanne du Barry premiere.

This is the second family outing the trio made in the last week. Carys, Catherine, and Michael were photographed arriving at the grand wedding between F1 heiress Chloe Stroll and Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James on Saturday, May 13 in Venice, Italy. Carys looked beautiful in an olive green Alberta Ferretti chiffon gown that featured leaf embroidery on her shoulders, neckline, and bodice. She wore her hair curled and down and paired the dress with strappy gold heels.

Her Oscar-winning father donned a preppy-style outfit consisting of white slacks and a deep purple v-neck sweater layered over a light blue collared shirt. The Oscar-winning actress looked ready for summer in a tangerine-colored Michael Costello jumpsuit that featured bell sleeves.

Aside from being spotted at A-list events with her parents, Carys has been making waves with her incredible vocal prowess and passion for making music. Last month, she compressed followers after she shared her rendition of “Shallow” from the movie A Star Is Born, which she performed at a small event in Iceland with a band called The Honkytonks. Check out the video here. Her mom supported her in the comment section of her post, writing, “Carys!!!!! Amazing! Wish I was there. Love you. Have a blast baby.” The band replied to Catherine and said Carys is “one of the best” guest singers with whom they’ve ever performed. You go, girl!