Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Daughter Carys, 20, Stuns In Green Dress Attending Wedding

The daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones looked every inch like Hollywood royalty at a wedding in Venice, Italy on Saturday, May 13. Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, stunned in an olive green Alberta Ferretti chiffon gown as she joined her Oscar-winning parents to take in all the fabulousness of the matrimony of F1 billionaire heiress Chloe Stroll and Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James.

The beauty was spotted holding hands with the Wall Street alum, 78, as they exited a water taxi. Michael looked sharp in a navy V-neck sweater, light blue oxford and khakis, as his beautiful wife, 53, looked lovely in a bright orange Michael Costello jumpsuit.

While Carys’ brother Dylan Douglas, 22, wasn’t spotted with his family at the time, he was recently seen at a Broadway opening with his famous pops, where he gently roasted him over his corny dad jokes. “He can be embarrassing at times,” Dylan told Page Six. “More in terms of what he says, rather than who he is,” he explained, adding, “Just dad stuff. [He’s a] bit out of touch, bad jokes for sure!”

Dylan has enjoying some bonding time with his parents as of late, as he accompanied them to the to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles in February. Dylan and his mom supported Michael on the red carpet, as he took on the role of Hank Pym in the Marvel franchise for the third time.

Catherine is also very involved in the life of Michael’s eldest child, Cameron Douglas, who’s now 44 years old. Michael welcomed Cameron with his first wife Diandra Luker, whom he was married to from 1977 to 1995. Even though Catherine is not his biological mom, Cameron has enjoyed having the actress in his life as a parental figure. “With Catherine, it’s always been fantastic and with my dad it’s always pretty good too,” Cameron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We definitely butt heads and certainly there were times in the past we may not spend much time together, but these days, things are lovely.”