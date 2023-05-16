Meri Brown Visits London On ‘Lifelong Dream’ Trip Following Kody Brown Split: Photos

Meri Brown treated herself to a trip to London following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, 52, crossed the pond and fulfilled her “lifelong dream” of visiting London, and she documented the week-long trip on Instagram. Meri took a selfie on the plane on May 7 and expressed her excitement at traveling to England. “Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places. Saying YES to meeting new people. Saying YES to doing unexpected things. Saying YES to getting to see my lifelong obsession! London, here I come!” she wrote.

Meri keep her followers up to date on her adventures in London throughout the trip. The TLC star visited major tourist sites including Buckingham Palace and the Big Ben. She took pictures at Stonehenge for an Instagram post and admitted that she “never even considered the possibility” that she could see the historic monument in-person.

At the end of the trip, Meri took another selfie on the plane, and said the vacation was a complete success. “And now, back home where I can jump in full force to the business plans created here!” Meri said. “I’m SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!”

Meri has been learning to be on her own as a single woman in the past few months. It was in January that Kody, 54, and Meri decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage. The former couple got married in 1990 and first legally divorced in 2014, but later rekindled their romance until the beginning of 2023. Meri’s split from Kody happened nearly one year after his and Christine Brown‘s divorce, and a few months after Kody and Janelle Brown‘s split.

Kody and Meri released a joint statement via her Instagram on Jan. 10 to announce the end of their relationship. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Kody and Meri share one child, Leon, who was born Mariah, but came out as transgender in June 2022 and now uses they/them pronouns. Kody has 17 more children from his three other marriage. He’s now only married to Robyn Brown.