Chris Pratt Receives Backlash After Leaving Ex Anna Faris Out Of Mother’s Day Tribute

Chris Pratt, 43, upset the internet when he left his ex-wife Anna Faris, 46, out of his Mother’s Day tribute on May 14. The Marvel actor honored his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, his mom Kathy Pratt, and his mother-in-law Maria Shriver, but failed to mention Anna, who is the mother of his 10-year-old son Jack. Chris was married to the House Bunny actress for eight years, prior to his marriage to Katherine, with whom he shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there,” Chris began his Instagram tribute, alongside a photo of himself, Katherine, Kathy, and Maria. “Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack,” he said. The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to celebrate Kathy and Maria in his post, as well as “all of the other moms in my life.” He never mentioned Anna by name in the tribute.

Chris snubbing Anna did not go over well with fans, who called the father-of-three out in the comments section. “It would not have killed you to acknowledge the mother of your first child by name, like really!” one fan wrote. Another person said, “Dude you gotta know…read the room.” However, some fans defended Chris, and pointed out that Anna hasn’t recognized her ex on Father’s Day in years past. Still, it wasn’t a good look for Chris, especially because of the drama in the past.

Chris previously upset fans when he praised Katherine in November 2021 for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”, which was interpreted as insensitive since Chris and Anna’s son was born premature. The Jurassic World star addressed the online drama months later and admitted that he “cried” over the backlash.

“A bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born prematurely. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife,’ ” he recalled in a June 2022 interview with Men’s Health. “And I’m like, That is f***** up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.”

Chris and Anna welcomed their son into the world in 2012. He was born about nine weeks early and spent one month in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to People. The couple split in 2017 and both found love again with new partners. Chris married Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter in June 2019, while Anna walked down the aisle with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.