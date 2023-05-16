Chris Pratt Receives Backlash After Leaving Ex Anna Faris Out Of Mother’s Day Tribute

Chris Pratt took heat on social media for not mentioning Anna Faris, the mother of his 10-year-old son Jack, in his Mother's Day post.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 16, 2023 9:22AM EDT
Chris Pratt
View gallery
Actor Chris Pratt, right, is joined by his wife Anna Faris, left, and their son Jack during a ceremony to award Pratt a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los AngelesChris Pratt Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt stop to share a quick smooch while shopping at the farmers market with their kids. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger , Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and proud papa Chris Pratt is the ultimate family man on a Sunday morning walk with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his 3 kids Jack, Lyla and Eloise.Pictured: Chris PrattBACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chris Pratt, 43, upset the internet when he left his ex-wife Anna Faris, 46, out of his Mother’s Day tribute on May 14. The Marvel actor honored his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, his mom Kathy Pratt, and his mother-in-law Maria Shriver, but failed to mention Anna, who is the mother of his 10-year-old son Jack. Chris was married to the House Bunny actress for eight years, prior to his marriage to Katherine, with whom he shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there,” Chris began his Instagram tribute, alongside a photo of himself, Katherine, Kathy, and Maria. “Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack,” he said. The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to celebrate Kathy and Maria in his post, as well as “all of the other moms in my life.” He never mentioned Anna by name in the tribute.

Chris snubbing Anna did not go over well with fans, who called the father-of-three out in the comments section. “It would not have killed you to acknowledge the mother of your first child by name, like really!” one fan wrote. Another person said, “Dude you gotta know…read the room.” However, some fans defended Chris, and pointed out that Anna hasn’t recognized her ex on Father’s Day in years past. Still, it wasn’t a good look for Chris, especially because of the drama in the past.

Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in 2017 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Chris previously upset fans when he praised Katherine in November 2021 for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”, which was interpreted as insensitive since Chris and Anna’s son was born premature. The Jurassic World star addressed the online drama months later and admitted that he “cried” over the backlash.

“A bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born prematurely. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife,’ ” he recalled in a June 2022 interview with Men’s Health. “And I’m like, That is f***** up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.”

Chris and Anna welcomed their son into the world in 2012. He was born about nine weeks early and spent one month in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to People. The couple split in 2017 and both found love again with new partners. Chris married Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter in June 2019, while Anna walked down the aisle with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.

More From Our Partners

ad