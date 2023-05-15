Kim Zolciak Celebrates Mother’s Day In A Tiny Black Bikini After Kroy Biermann Divorce Filing: Watch

Kim Zolciak filmed herself in a body length mirror as she flaunted her fit body, in the eye-catching clip.

May 15, 2023
Kim Zolciak, 44, is embracing her confidence after her split from husband Kroy Biermann! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram story to share some clips of herself celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, including one that showed her looking incredible in a black bikini. She was standing in a body length mirror, in the video, and holding up her phone as her hair was pulled up and she wore flip flops and sunglasses.

Kim also shared videos of herself wearing a denim jumpsuit while sitting in a car. She explained that she recently wore the stylish outfit while out and wearing it again for a “Mother’s Day dinner” because she was “running late.” She also explained she didn’t have time to put her “eyelashes on” and wished a “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.”

Kim’s Mother’s Day videos come a week after she made headlines for filing for divorce from Kroy, whom she was married to for 11 years. She reportedly said that the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” and asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four kids, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, in court documents. In Kroy’s petition for divorce, he is also asking for physical and legal custody, TMZ reported.

The outlet also reported that the former lovebirds are still living together in their Georgia mansion, despite the split. It’s the same home that went into foreclosure and was almost auctioned off in Feb. They are still reportedly going through some financial struggles and reportedly owe over $1 million in taxes to the IRS and $15,000 in taxes to the state of Georgia for 2018.

Kim and Kroy first met and started dating in 2010. They got married the following year and he legally adopted her two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, who both changed their last name to his. Shortly after the divorce news, Brielle seemed to unfollow Kroy on Instagram.

