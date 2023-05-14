Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Seen On Sushi Date In 1st Photos Together Since King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, were seen heading out on a rare date night in their first photos since King Charles‘ coronation. The couple dined at Michelin star Japanese restaurant Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, close to their Santa Barbara home. Meghan and Harry walked side by side as they approached the eatery, both laughing and smiling in the photos snapped across the street published by the Daily Mail.

Meghan was casual and stylish in a brown colored mini dress, which she styled with a neutral white bucket bag and a camel pair of Hermes Oran sandals. She was also seen holding a pair of sunglasses, and finished her look with a pair of hold earrings. Harry was also casually dressed in a black t-shirt and white jeans, echoing Meghan’s all white ensemble.

The dinner could have also been an early wedding anniversary celebration, as the pair tied the knot five years ago on May 19 — which is coming up on Friday. Since walking down the aisle, the couple have become parents to two adorable kids: son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 1, who they are raising in California.

Since making the move to the US and stepping down as senior royals, both Meghan and Harry’s relationship has been strained with the royal family — a topic they documented in both their Netflix documentary as well as in Harry’s memoir Spare.

Despite the ongoing tensions, an invitation was extended to attend — but only Harry was present in London for the history making event. He walked into the church solo, and also departed alone — declining to pose for photos on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his father, stepmother Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles‘ and his brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. Harry was reportedly in London for just 24 hours to make the appearance before dashing home to make Archie’s fourth birthday.

After skipping the coronation, Meghan was seen hiking with friends near her Santa Barbara area home. She looked stylish as always in her causal outfit, wearing a green jacket with black leggings and a trusty pair of hiking boots.