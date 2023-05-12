‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Exclusive Preview: Pumpkin Is Still Convinced Mama June Is ‘Doing Drugs Again’

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Jessica Shannon take some time to discuss Mama June’s latest hospitalization, and Pumpkin doesn’t have the best feeling about things. “She’s probably doing drugs again for sure,” Pumpkin says to Jessica in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 12 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

Josh is in the room, and he doesn’t want to get involved in this Mama June drama again. “I’ve had my time with it. I’ve done told you how I felt. I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to be a part of it,” he tells Pumpkin.

Pumpkin reiterates how June is “definitely probably doing drugs again.” Jessica agrees, “Oh, definitely.”

Pumpkin also wonders, “If she’s not doing drugs, is she going to the hospital for drugs?” She adds, “You can’t expect to do a stupid amount of drugs within less than a year and not expect some kind of repercussion behind that.” Mama June has been dealing with health issues, including untreated cataracts. In the Mama June: Family Crisis premiere, June swore to Pumpkin that she was not doing drugs again.

No matter what the truth is, Pumpkin says that all the weight of Mama June’s actions still “lands on us.” The family has been reeling after Mama June moved to Alabama and didn’t tell anyone.

“Even though we haven’t even seen Mama and she’s living over in Alabama now, she still has some kind of effect on us. Do you really have health issues going on because it’s not going to be long that this is going to be front page of the tabloids… I can’t keep shielding the family away from her,” she says.

Also in the Mama June: Family Crisis premiere, Pumpkin revealed that Mama June hadn’t seen her and Josh’s twins since they were born. Mama June was busy moving to Alabama and marrying Justin Stroud. New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.