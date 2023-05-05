‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: Pumpkin Worries June’s Using Drugs Again After She’s Hospitalized

She’s back! An all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis kicked off on May 5 on WE tv, and once again, June “Mama June” Shannon‘s dealing with a lot of drama — most of which she caused herself (obviously). At the start of the season 6 premiere, June revealed that she and Justin Stroud got married after only six months of dating. She proposed to him while he was in jail, dealing with a probation violation, and after tying the knot for the first time in a civil ceremony, they’re now living in Alabama.

June has also been dealing with multiple health issues, which she opened up about during a breakfast date with Justin. After she asked him to read the menu to her since she can barely see anymore due to untreated cataracts from her childhood, he told her that he regretted marrying her. But it’s not what you think — he just didn’t like the way they got married and the timing of it all. “This ain’t how I wanted this to go, like, this whole marriage, you know” he told her. “And how it went down, like, that’s not what I wanted. Like that’s not how I wanted it to go.”

“To be honest with you, I was emotionally messed up. I was going through some things. Life isn’t where I wanted to be at that point. You know, I just got out of rehab not too long before that. And just I wasn’t emotionally in it, June,” he continued.

June feared Justin wanted a divorce — especially because of her ongoing health issues — but he said that’s not what he meant. He just wanted to celebrate their love in a bigger way, so he told her he wants to have a big wedding ceremony to celebrate their marriage. And she couldn’t have been happier to hear that. However, their emotional high didn’t last very long because by the end of the episode, June was rushed to the hospital.

She was experiencing severe headaches and dizziness and she had no idea what was wrong with her. Doctors were only running tests by the time this week’s episode ended, but when June shared the news with her daughter Pumpkin, Pumpkin assumed she was on drugs again. June, however, insisted she hadn’t used drugs in the last three years.

Interestingly, Pumpkin only found out about June’s health issues because she was calling her mom to ask for child support money. Pumpkin and Josh are now raising five kids, and getting $800 per month in child support for Alana. June missed the most recent payment during this week’s episode, so Pumpkin called her and learned about June’s hospitalization. But that’s not all — Pumpkin was also surprised to hear that June and Justin moved to Alabama without telling anyone. June said they had “business” to take care of, but Pumpkin thought that sounded suspicious.

And speaking of suspicion — Mama June’s other daughter, Jessica, seemed to be hiding a new relationship. She moved into her own place with a female “roommate”, and when Pumpkin showed up unannounced, Jessica quickly hid all of her personal photos and a card that came with a bouquet of flowers. In her confessional, Jessica said she wasn’t ready to tell Pumpkin why she’s been so secretive about her personal life, so we’ll have to see how that plays out as the season progresses.

Want more? New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on WE tv.