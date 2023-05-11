Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless With Wife Hailey During PDA-Filled Stroll In New York: Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were the ultimate couple goals when they were spotted in New York City putting on a PDA-filled display on Thursday. The superstar team cut casual figures for the sunny outing as they wrapped their arms around each other during a coffee run. Rocking a suede mini skirt and black tee, Hailey looked every inch the supermodel, as the “Sorry” hitmaker kept it cool in a sweatshirt and baggy denim shorts before going shirtless.

The sensational-looking couple were all smiles as they pounded the pavement together. At one point, Hailey leaned into her beau, who had his hand on her back, while they sipped their red beverages. In another cute moment, the couple made eyes at each other as they entered a clothing store. And if their PDA wasn’t attention-grabbing enough, Justin’s bare torso took up the slack.

The couple have been so in sync since they were last seen out and about at Coachella. Among the many activities set up for the music festival, including a Revolve party where she stole the spotlight, Hailey took a moment to comfort her hubby as he seemed entrenched in his feelings during The Kid Laroi‘s set.

When she’s not looking out for Justin, Hailey makes sure to keep me own health on track. Last month, she opened up a little more about her terrifying mini-stroke. Hailey revealed that the “life-changing” event resulted in her PFO (patent foramen ovale) diagnosis. Upon her doctor’s recommendation, Hailey had the PFO closed and has since fully recovered.

After news first broke of Hailey’s health scare back in spring 2022, she took to Instagram to give fans the 411 of what went down. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She added: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well.”