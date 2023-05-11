Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless With Wife Hailey During PDA-Filled Stroll In New York: Photos

The superstar couple wrapped their arms around each other and shared a laugh during the Big Apple outing.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 11, 2023 2:28PM EDT
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE*Hot in the City?Justin Bieber goes shirtless showing off his tattoos and Calvin Klein's during an out with his wife Hailey and friends in Tribeca, New York on Wednesday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were the ultimate couple goals when they were spotted in New York City putting on a PDA-filled display on Thursday. The superstar team cut casual figures for the sunny outing as they wrapped their arms around each other during a coffee run. Rocking a suede mini skirt and black tee, Hailey looked every inch the supermodel, as the “Sorry” hitmaker kept it cool in a sweatshirt and baggy denim shorts before going shirtless.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in New York in May 2023. (Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

The sensational-looking couple were all smiles as they pounded the pavement together. At one point, Hailey leaned into her beau, who had his hand on her back, while they sipped their red beverages. In another cute moment, the couple made eyes at each other as they entered a clothing store. And if their PDA wasn’t attention-grabbing enough, Justin’s bare torso took up the slack.

The couple have been so in sync since they were last seen out and about at Coachella. Among the many activities set up for the music festival, including a Revolve party where she stole the spotlight, Hailey took a moment to comfort her hubby as he seemed entrenched in his feelings during The Kid Larois set.

Justin and Hailey looked so loved-up during the Big Apple outing. (Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

When she’s not looking out for Justin, Hailey makes sure to keep me own health on track. Last month, she opened up a little more about her terrifying mini-stroke. Hailey revealed that the “life-changing” event resulted in her PFO (patent foramen ovale) diagnosis. Upon her doctor’s recommendation, Hailey had the PFO closed and has since fully recovered.

Justin took his shirt off during the Big Apple outing. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

After news first broke of Hailey’s health scare back in spring 2022, she took to Instagram to give fans the 411 of what went down. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She added: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad