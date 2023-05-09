Sunny Hostin Reveals How Whoopi Goldberg Reacted To Her Comments About Farting On ‘The View’

The co-host and author admitted that the EGOT winner wasn't happy after she joked that Whoopi passes the most gas on their daytime talk show.

May 9, 2023
Sunny Hostin set the record straight about recent comments she made saying that Whoopi Goldberg was The View host who farted the most on-air during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Monday, May 8. Sunny, 54, admitted that the comedian, 67, called her out after her interview on Watch What Happens Live got tons of coverage. “She didn’t like it!” Sunny told Andy.

Sunny revealed she was mistaken when saying that Whoopi was ‘The View’ host who farts the most. (ABC)

Sunny proceeded to explain that even though she thought that Whoopi was regularly passing gas on the show, it was actually because their fellow co-host Sara Haines often shifts her many cups of water around, and it can sometimes sound like a fart. “So, [Sara is] constantly with two-and-three mugs of: one has seltzer water, one has hot lemon water, the other has room temperature water. I really don’t understand her water process, but she kept moving them across the table, and it made this farting noise,” she explained. “So Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up—we have coasters now—was like, ‘Sorry, y’all. That was me!’ And, I just took her at her word. I didn’t know it was Sara with all the waters.”

Whoopi simply joked about farting as the mugs moved around the table. (ABC)

Sunny continued and said Whoopi confronted her, but it sounds like any issues were quickly resolved. “It just turned into this big thing. So Whoopi said, ‘Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?’ I was like, ‘Because you joke about farting all the time, and I’m across from the table. I can’t smell it! I don’t know! You know, whoever smelt it, dealt it.’ So I just had no idea. She said, ‘Thanks, a lot,'” she said. “Whoopi and I are very close. So she was okay. I didn’t know it would have so much pickup, Mr. Andy Cohen. ”

The controversy stemmed from an appearance that Sunny made on Andy’s Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live during a lightning round, where he asked about her co-hosts. While the Summer On Sag Harbor author spoke about Whoopi’s flatulence, she also admitted that the Till actress is also the “most generous gift giver” on the show.

