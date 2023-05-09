Jamie Lee Curtis, Mira Sorvino & More Stars Slam ‘Disgusting’ Donald Trump After E. Jean Carroll Verdict

Former President Donald Trump, 76, was found liable in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit on May 9. The columnist accused him of sexually abusing her in the 1990s and the jury sided with her in the courtroom. The jury found Trump liable for “sexually abusing and defaming,” the 79-year-old writer, as reported by CNN. As a result, she has been awarded a total of $5 million for the damages brought on by the former U.S. leader. E. Jean was awarded $2 million for her civil battery claim, while the remaining $3 million was for her defamation claim against Trump.

In light of the news and victory for E. Jean, many celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, took to social media to react to the news. Not only did some A-listers call Trump “disgusting,” but some also publicly applauded the What Do We Need Men For? author for speaking out against him. See the list of stars who reacted, below!

Jamie Lee Curtis

His 'TYPE' just got served a big plate of consequences! Proud of @ejeancarroll @LisaBirnbach — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 9, 2023

The 64-year-old Oscar-winning actress was one of the first stars to publicly tweet about the verdict on May 9. “His ‘TYPE’ just got served a big plate of consequences! Proud of @ejeancarroll @LisaBirnbach,” Jamie wrote via Twitter. She also took to Instagram and shared a series of posts on the matter. One of them was an illustration of a woman’s figure that read “BELIVE WOMEN,” to which she captioned, “Proud of @ejeancarroll1 @officiallisabirnbach and proud of this jury.” In a separate post, Jamie shared a screenshot of a news article that reported the news. “Thank you @ejeancarroll1 @officiallisabirnbach for standing up to a bully and finally having his words and deeds meet consequences,” she captioned the screenshot.

Mira Sorvino

I am so proud and happy for @ejeancarroll for her victory over disgusting sexual assaulter Donald Trump. Justice creeps forward due to her courageous heroism. https://t.co/ZMXOY9IZhJ — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) May 9, 2023

Later, Mighty Aphrodite star Mira Sorvino, 55, took to Twitter to also express her disdain toward Trump and his actions. “I am so proud and happy for @ejeancarroll for her victory over disgusting sexual assaulter Donald Trump,” her post began. “Justice creeps forward due to her courageous heroism.” Mira’s tweet quoted and included a screenshot of E. Jean’s statements about the verdict. “This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,” the author’s statement read.

Alyssa Milano

Charmed alum and political activist, Alyssa Milano, 50, was not far behind and also took to Twitter to react to E. Jean’s victory. “#ThankYouEJean,” she wrote on May 9. The 50-year-old also re-shared a breaking news report on the story via Instagram Stories and quoted Trump’s vulgar comments about women from 2005. “‘You can do anything. You can grab them by the p****,'” her story post read, along with another “Thank you,” note to E. Jean.

Bette Midler

#TRUMP, formerly Donald J Drumpf, must pay #EJeanCarroll $5million for sexual abuse and defamation. A solid win for E Jean. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2023

Another A-list to react was Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler, 77, who was outraged at Trump’s behavior. “#TRUMP, formerly Donald J Drumpf [sic], must pay #EJeanCarroll $5million for sexual abuse and defamation. A solid win for E Jean,” her first tweet read. Later the actress joined Alyssa in referencing the 2005 vulgar comments from Trump. “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,THE TWICE IMPEACHED, 4 TIME BANKRUPT, P**** GRABBER, HIMSELF, #DONALDJTRUMP,” Bette added.

Padma Lakshmi

The jury has found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carrol. Savoring this little bit of justice on a Tuesday afternoon. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 9, 2023

Taste the Nation host and creator, Padma Lakshmi, 52, joined the other women in speaking out about the matter that Tuesday. “The jury has found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carrol. Savoring this little bit of justice on a Tuesday afternoon,” her first tweet read. Later, the Top Chef star added, “Sexual assault survivors are so rarely believed, validated, or given any semblance of justice. This is a win for us all.”

Maria Shriver

Wow, this is big. Big for her, big for other victims, and a big moment for those who support Donald Trump. Is this who you want to lead our great country? Ask yourself this question moving forward. https://t.co/SnnJ8UWYLp — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 9, 2023

In addition to the women above, First Lady of California, Maria Shriver, 67, re-shared The Washington Post‘s article on the news and added her own reaction. “Wow, this is big. Big for her, big for other victims, and a big moment for those who support Donald Trump,” her tweet began. “Is this who you want to lead our great country? Ask yourself this question moving forward.” Although Maria publicly expressed her disdain for the Republican politician, she herself was previously married to former Republican Governor of California and actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, from 1986 to 2021.