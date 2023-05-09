Jamie Lee Curtis, Mira Sorvino & More Stars Slam ‘Disgusting’ Donald Trump After E. Jean Carroll Verdict

Amid Donald Trump being found liable in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, many celebrities took to social media to react to the news on May 9.

May 9, 2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday May 8, 2023. Closing arguing may begin today as lawyers for Ms. Carroll, who claims Donald Trump raped her in the spring of 1996, rested their civil case in the battery and defamation trial against the former President. Rape Trial of Former President Donald Trump in New York, United States - 07 May 2023
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Derek French/Shutterstock (13906187g) E. Jean Carroll leaving the Manhattan Courthouse after a jury found Trump liable for sexual Assault and defamation. Trump found Liable of Sexual Assault in Carroll v Trump case., Manhattan Courthouse, New York, NY, USA - 09 May 2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives to a federal court house as the jury is expected to begin deliberations in the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit Carroll has brought against former president Donald J. Trump in New York, New York, USA, 09 May 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s.Jury Deliberations Begin in Trump Rape Trial, New York, USA - 09 May 2023
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump, 76, was found liable in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit on May 9. The columnist accused him of sexually abusing her in the 1990s and the jury sided with her in the courtroom. The jury found Trump liable for “sexually abusing and defaming,” the 79-year-old writer, as reported by CNN. As a result, she has been awarded a total of $5 million for the damages brought on by the former U.S. leader. E. Jean was awarded $2 million for her civil battery claim, while the remaining $3 million was for her defamation claim against Trump.

celebs react to donald trump E Jean Carroll verdict
Celebrities reacted to news that Donald Trump was found liable in the E Jean Carroll lawsuit. (Matt Baron/BEI/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock)

In light of the news and victory for E. Jean, many celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, took to social media to react to the news. Not only did some A-listers call Trump “disgusting,” but some also publicly applauded the What Do We Need Men For? author for speaking out against him. See the list of stars who reacted, below!

Jamie Lee Curtis

The 64-year-old Oscar-winning actress was one of the first stars to publicly tweet about the verdict on May 9. “His ‘TYPE’ just got served a big plate of consequences! Proud of @ejeancarroll @LisaBirnbach,” Jamie wrote via Twitter. She also took to Instagram and shared a series of posts on the matter. One of them was an illustration of a woman’s figure that read “BELIVE WOMEN,” to which she captioned, “Proud of @ejeancarroll1 @officiallisabirnbach and proud of this jury.” In a separate post, Jamie shared a screenshot of a news article that reported the news. “Thank you @ejeancarroll1 @officiallisabirnbach for standing up to a bully and finally having his words and deeds meet consequences,” she captioned the screenshot.

Mira Sorvino

Later, Mighty Aphrodite star Mira Sorvino, 55, took to Twitter to also express her disdain toward Trump and his actions. “I am so proud and happy for @ejeancarroll for her victory over disgusting sexual assaulter Donald Trump,” her post began. “Justice creeps forward due to her courageous heroism.” Mira’s tweet quoted and included a screenshot of E. Jean’s statements about the verdict. “This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,” the author’s statement read.

Alyssa Milano

Charmed alum and political activist, Alyssa Milano, 50, was not far behind and also took to Twitter to react to E. Jean’s victory. “#ThankYouEJean,” she wrote on May 9. The 50-year-old also re-shared a breaking news report on the story via Instagram Stories and quoted Trump’s vulgar comments about women from 2005. “‘You can do anything. You can grab them by the p****,'” her story post read, along with another “Thank you,” note to E. Jean.

Bette Midler

Another A-list to react was Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler, 77, who was outraged at Trump’s behavior. “#TRUMP, formerly Donald J Drumpf [sic], must pay #EJeanCarroll $5million for sexual abuse and defamation. A solid win for E Jean,” her first tweet read. Later the actress joined Alyssa in referencing the 2005 vulgar comments from Trump. “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,THE TWICE IMPEACHED, 4 TIME BANKRUPT, P**** GRABBER, HIMSELF, #DONALDJTRUMP,” Bette added.

Padma Lakshmi

Taste the Nation host and creator, Padma Lakshmi, 52, joined the other women in speaking out about the matter that Tuesday. “The jury has found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carrol. Savoring this little bit of justice on a Tuesday afternoon,” her first tweet read. Later, the Top Chef star added, “Sexual assault survivors are so rarely believed, validated, or given any semblance of justice. This is a win for us all.”

Maria Shriver

In addition to the women above, First Lady of California, Maria Shriver, 67, re-shared The Washington Post‘s article on the news and added her own reaction. “Wow, this is big. Big for her, big for other victims, and a big moment for those who support Donald Trump,” her tweet began. “Is this who you want to lead our great country? Ask yourself this question moving forward.” Although Maria publicly expressed her disdain for the Republican politician, she herself was previously married to former Republican Governor of California and actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, from 1986 to 2021.

