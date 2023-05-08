Taylor Swift Performs In The Pouring Rain After 2 Hour Delay At Nashville Concert: Videos

Taylor Swift has never let a little a rain stop her outdoor stadium shows, and that was the case once again when she took the stage in Nashville on May 7. It was the third of three shows on the Eras Tour in Nashville, and Taylor refused to let her fans down. The concert was delayed for two hours as lightning struck the area, with fans being asked to shelter in place inside the stadium. However, Taylor took to Instagram to assure them that she was still going to perform. “I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift performing “Midnight Rain” really hits different 🌧️ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/btVf2cjhdb — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 8, 2023

The weather eventually cleared up so that Taylor could take the stage. Despite the delay, she performed the entire show. More than an hour into the performance, when Taylor was singing “Delicate,” the rain started pouring down, but since there was no lightning, it was safe to continue on. Taylor didn’t let the rain stop her from giving an energetic show throughout the rest of the evening.

Taylor singing Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve live for the first time IN THE RAIN with surprise guest Aaron Dessner for the first surprise song at Nashville Night 3! 🥹 #TSTheErasTour via @fifteeenswift pic.twitter.com/mtfj5xZ6f4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 8, 2023

One of the most buzzed-about moments of the night was when she sang the song “Midnight Rain” in the actual rain. Videos from the performance showed the rain pelting down as Taylor belted out the track from her most recent album, Midnights, toward the end of the show. Another fan-favorite moment from the concert was her performance of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner. It was one of the “surprise songs” of the night, and it was the first time that Taylor sung it live for a crowd.

It was quite a weekend in Nashville for Taylor. At the May 5 show, she surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming re-recorded album release for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Taylor has been giving hints for months that this would be the next re-record to come out, and the release date has now been confirmed as July 7. It will be the third of six albums that Taylor has re-recorded in order to earn back the rights to the music that she recorded under her old record label. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) both came out in 2021, followed by a brand new album, Midnights, in 2022.

Then, during the May 6 show, Taylor had a ton of her besties in attendance. Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge were both at the show, as well as her childhood pal, Abigail Anderson. Other celeb guests included Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Matty Healy and Mariska Hargitay.