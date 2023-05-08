Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Stage ‘Big Little Lies’ Reunion In Nashville: Photos

Reese Witherspoon, 47, and Nicole Kidman, 55, gave themselves a mini Big Little Lies reunion when they met up with each other in Nashville, TN on Monday. The former co-stars, who worked on the two-season show with Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and more from 2017 until 2019, were photographed going for a walk together in the Southern town as they showed off athletic outfits. Both ladies flashed smiles during the outing and looked relaxed as they strolled by cameras.

Reese wore a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers during the outing. She also added a light pink baseball cap and sunglasses as her hair was down. Nicole wore a fitted gray zip-up long-sleeved top, black pants, white sneakers, and a white baseball cap. She also added sunglasses to her look.

Reese and Nicole’s latest outing comes two days after the former was spotted at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Nashville over the weekend. A video posted by a fan showed her smiling and waving at some crowd members who recognized her as she walked by the stage. She looked stylish in a black patterned button-down top, light blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball cap.

A week before Reese joined other “Swifties,” Nicole made headlines with her own appearance at the 2023 Met Gala. She decided to wear a dress she previously wore in a 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial and looked incredible. It was a pale pink sequined sleeveless choice with a feathered train and slit in the front. She paired it with black strapped heels and had her long hair down and parted in the middle. Her makeup was very natural-looking as she smiled on the carpet and posed for the cameras.

In March, she showed up to the Oscars in another epic dress. It was black with sequins and was sleeveless on one side and long-sleeved on the other. She also had big flower attachments over one shoulder and on one hip, giving her a classy and elegant vibe. Her high slide slit also made the dress sexy and she paired it with matching heels.