Nicole Kidman Is Elegant In Black Gown With High Slit On Oscars Carpet With Keith Urban: Photo

Nicole Kidman arrived in style before presenting at the 95th Academy Awards. The actress, 55, stunned in a black gown with a high slit and rosette details as she posed for photos with her handsome husband Keith Urban! The dress included silver accents as well as short sleeves, offset by sleek straight hair. She also gave it up for Keith, who was looking dapper: “Look at my man!” she told the ABC hosts, revealing he landed at 1 a.m. from Las Vegas where he has a residency to be her “date” for the star-studded evening.

The Australian native is set to present during the broadcast, which is taking place in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 12. The appearance also coincides with promotion for her two upcoming movies, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Jason Momoa as well as A Family Affair with Zac Efron and Joey King.

Nicole is, of course, no stranger to the Oscars having been an Academy Award winner herself. She won Best Actress for 2002’s The Hours in which she played writer Virginia Woolf. Nicole hs also received several other nominations, including for 2001’s Moulin Rouge!, 2010’s Rabbit Hole, 2016’s Lion and 2021’s Being the Ricardos.

In a 2016 interview talking about her Oscar win, she revealed that the career milestone was actually a “symbol of loneliness” in her life. At the time, she had split from Tom Cruise the year prior after an 11 year marriage, and had not yet begun dating now husband Keith, who she married in 2006. The couple went on to welcome kids Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12. Notably, she is also mom to mother to daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28, with Tom.

“Winning the Oscar was a turning point, but not in terms of my life as an actor, because it was incredibly validating, but it actually symbolized loneliness to me because I didn’t have anyone to share it with at that stage in my life,” she said during a Q&A session at the British Film Institute London Film Festival in 2016. “I was like, ‘Wow, this means I need to get my act together and I want to fall in love,’ so it was weird,” the mom of four explained.

Last summer, Keith and Nicole celebrated their 16th anniversary. Sharing a throwback photo of their wedding day, Nicole wrote “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”