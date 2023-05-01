Nicole Kidman Wears Iconic Dress From Her 2004 Chanel No. 5 Commercial At Met Gala: Photos

Nicole Kidman, 55, looked amazing while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, wearing the iconic dress she previously wore in her 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial (view it below). It’s the first time the dress has ever been worn in public, and we can’t think of a better event than the Met Gala for it to make its debut. The theme of this year’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” so Nicole’s pale pink sequined Chanel dress with its feathered train was an amazing way to honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at the age of 85 in 2019 and served as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel before his passing.

Nicole also had her loving husband, Keith Urban, by her side as she walked the carpet in her iconic look that she accessorized with a black bow in her hair and minimal jewelry.

We’re told that Nicole prepped for the night with Seratopical Revolution’s new DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex to achieve her signature youthful and glowing complexion. The fast-absorbing gel tightens the skin and instantly reduces the appearance of fine lines. DNA Complex is residue free and works beautifully under makeup!

The last time Nicole attended a Met Gala was in 2016, when she wore Alexander McQueen. That year, the actress wore an embellished cape, which featured shimmering beaded moons and stars. She also took her look to the next level with an ethereal crown, Fred Leighton jewels and braided updo. Nicole also had her husband, Keith, by her side in 2016, and they looked so in love on the red carpet.

Anyway, Nicole obviously went to the event to slay that year, and that’s what she did, so we’ve definitely missed her at the annual event over the years. And now we’re glad to see her back and taking back her “crown” as one of the best dressed celebrities in the world.