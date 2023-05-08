Workout Guru Denise Austin, 66, Wears Same Iconic Pink Swimsuit That She Wore 30 Years Ago

Still fit and still fabulous! Fitness industry icon Denise Austin, 66, took to Instagram to prove it on Sunday, May 6, with “then and now” pics! Denise shared two images in a composite pic — one of her smiling on the beach in the 1990s, and another in the same hot pink one-piece swimsuit with white details 30 years later. Denise’s fabulous smile, fit figure, and light brown hair looked nearly identical for both pics.

“Flashback Friday!!! WOW!! what an incredible memory to look back on!!” she captioned the post. “This Then and Now brings back such nostalgia…I wore this suit back in the ‘90s while shooting my TV show!! How many of you remember watching??? I still feel as confident and fit as ever and love that I have this suit to remind me how far I’ve come!! Longevity baby!!! Thank you to everyone that has always supported me. THEN and NOW!!!!xoxo.”

Many of her nearly 300k- followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the amazing pics. “A life long commitment to a healthy lifestyle and great, positive energy,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, You are definitely my inspiration ❤️ thank you and yes I remember.” “I worked out with you on TV for years, had the VHS tape I believe,” shared a third.

Denise’s decades in the fitness industry have positioned her as nothing short of a superstar in the arena. Back in 2022, Denise shared some tips on how she’s preserved her flawless physique over the years. “I do believe that to change the shape of your body, walking is important but so is to add 10 minutes, only three days a week, of some toning exercises,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October of 2022. “Just start with lightweights and do your arms, and then do a few different leg exercises. Every day, I do three minutes of ab exercises and I’m a true believer that’s why I’ve kept my stomach, but more importantly kept my back, healthy after all these years — to make sure the center of the body stays strong.”