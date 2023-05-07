Jessica Simpson Reveals Dad Joe, 65, Has Bone Cancer In Post For Maxwell’s 11th Birthday

Jessica Simpson revealed her daughter, Maxwell’s, 11th birthday wish and it instantly melted fans’ hearts. The pop singer, 42, took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with the birthday girl and announced that her eldest kid selflessly blew out her candles and asked for her grandfather, Jessica’s dad Joe Simpson, to succeed in his bone cancer treatment. And he did! “Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad,” Jessica wrote. Pass the tissues.

The “Dukes of Hazzard star, who also shares Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, with her husband Eric Johnson, began the post with a special tribute to Maxwell on the day she was born. “Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways,” she waxed poetic.

Jessica then opened up about Maxi’s birthday wish, which included the revelation that Jessica’s 65-year-old father had been stricken with cancer one again: Joe beat prostate caner in 2017, according to People. “She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…’I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family’, I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said ‘we have the same wishes Mom,'” Jessica explained.

“3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her, ‘GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?'” Jessica continued. “My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true… Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work.”

My beautiful family together forevermore.

I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly.

Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!!Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023 pic.twitter.com/Pbhd5xe3Cc — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 21, 2023

After showering Maxwell with such adjectives as “mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous,” Jessica concluded, “The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE.”

Meanwhile, Jessica recently celebrated the birthday of Joe, who shares Jessica and sister Ashlee Simpson, 28, with his ex-wife Tina Simpson The former couple had divorced in 2013. The star took to Twitter to share some photos from the fun evening, writing, “My beautiful family together forevermore, I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, endlessly. Happy 65th birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life.”