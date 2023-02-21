Jessica Simpson Stuns In Little Black Dress For Dad’s 65th Birthday Party With Family: Photos

Jessica Simpson got all dressed up to spend some time with her family in honor of her dad, Joe Simpson’s, 65th birthday on Feb. 18. The star took to Twitter to share some photos from the fun evening, which featured her wearing a little black dress with plunging, lacy neckline. She paired the look with a furry jacket and knee-high black boots, as well as a long necklace. Her hair was styled in loose waves with dark eye makeup to go with her ensemble.

My beautiful family together forevermore.

I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly.

Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!!Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023 pic.twitter.com/Pbhd5xe3Cc — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 21, 2023

In one photo, Jessica posed with her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as their mom, Tina Simpson, and Joe. Another photo featured Jessica and Joe alongside Jess’ husband, Eric Johnson, and their oldest daughter, Maxwell Johnson, 10. “My beautiful family together forevermore,” Jessica wrote. “I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, endlessly. Happy 65th birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life.”

Ahead of the birthday celebrations, Jessica also had a fun-filled Valentine’s Day with her family. On Feb. 19, Jess shared some photos from the Valentine’s Day celebrations on Instagram, which featured various pics with Eric and their three kids, Maxwell, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Jessica was makeup-free and glowing in the photos.

Since giving birth to Birdie in 2019, Jess has lost 100 pounds, and has been open about the weight loss. “I went to a nutritionist,” she admitted to Extra in September. “I needed to get my eating habits right. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones started going wild. I feel younger actually. I have a lot more energy.”

The multi-faceted starlet has even started being able to wear clothes from years ago, including her 8th grade cheerleading jacket, which she rocked in a social media post earlier this year. In May, she even wore a Gucci skirt that she originally rocked while doing press for her show Newlyweds nearly 20 years prior. Anything’s possible!