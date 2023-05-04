Marie Osmond, 63, Shares Rare Pic With ‘Love’ Of Her ‘Life’ Husband On 12th Anniversary

Marie Osmond, 63, and her husband, Steve Craig have quite a history! And on Thursday, May 4, the famed singer took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to the man she married, divorced, and remarried. In a rare pic, the stunning brunette was seen smiling in a boat with Steve, the expansive waters and mountains rising up behind them. “We chose May 4th, (my son Michael and my Moms birthday) to symbolically have them with us in spirit when we remarried,” she captioned the pic. Happy 12 Anniversary to the love of my life!” Marie finished off the post with white and red heart emojis, and added the hashtag #heavenly birthdays.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and mom of eight first married Stephen in 1982, split in 1985, and they reunited in 2007 after Marie’s marriage to second husband Brian Blosil dissipated. They share one biological child together, Stephen James Craig. In her post, she also acknowledged her late son Michael Blosil, who died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 18, and her mother Olive Osmond, who died in 2004.

Many of her fans on the platform took to the comments thread to share their best wishes with the couple. “Happy Anniversary! You are a beautiful couple! What a way to honor your mom and son…with your love,” wrote a follower, while another quipped, “May the 4th be with you always!!!” A third remarked, “what a beautiful couple I think it’s neat how y’all remarried. You are blessed to have one another.”



The Donnie & Marie star welcomed eight children in all across the two relationships, including several adopted children. Marie and Steven came together again after her 2007 divorce from Brian. On May 4, 2011, they married in a private Mormon ceremony in Las Vegas. She wore the same dress she had worn for their first wedding in 1982.

In an interview with PEOPLE that same year, she called her husband “an amazing man as well as a great father to my children.” She also explained her decision to hold the second wedding on May 4th. “It was important that both Michael and my mom were with us on this special day,” she told the outlet.