Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World

Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.

The Dancing with the Stars alum appeared to debut a hair makeover as well. She seemingly dyed her usual shoulder-length brunette locks to a light blonde. The change appears to be super recent, as she was brunette in a video she posted to her Instagram page just three days ago.

The family trip to the world-famous amusement park came after Marie led Disney’s Candlelight Procession between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, which she mentioned in her caption. “After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I’ve been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!” she enthusiastically wrote. “I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!”

In the second photo Marie posted, Steve, a former professional basketball player, could be seen walking through the park with several of their grandkids. Marie has eight grandchildren in total between seven of her kids with Stephen, her first and current husband, and her second husband, Brian Blosil. Marie had eight kids, but one tragically died by suicide in 2010.

As noted above, Marie and Stephen were married, got divorced, and then remarried. They were originally married in 1982 and welcomed one son, Stephen, before they parted in 1985. The former Donny & Marie star then went on to have two more biological kids with Brian and adopt five. Marie and Steve reconnected after her 2007 divorce and hit it off. They walked down the aisle once again in 2011 at the Las Vegas Mormon Temple.

Marie has previously opened up about reconnecting with Steve and said she believes God brought them together. “Nothing is an accident. I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing,” she told PEOPLE in 2019.

“The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren’t,” she added later on in the interview. “I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people’s needs.”

She also praised him for completely turning around her life. “[Steve] took my life from crazy and hectic and sad and discombobulated,” she told Closer Weekly in October 2019. “My last marriage [with Brian] was tough, and [Steve] just kind of put all the pieces back together.”