Rachel Bilson Reveals Her Favorite Sex Positions, Says She Wants To Be ‘Manhandled’

Rachel Bilson, 41, is getting real with how she likes getting intimate. The actress opened up about her favorite and least favorite sex positions, during the latest episode of the Women On Top podcast. “I like missionary,” she told hosts Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning. “I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top.”

“But missionary is my favorite,” she continued. “I want to be f**king manhandled.”

Rachel said her “least favorite” position is “doggy” because of how it can feel. “Depending on the actual d**k. Because it can go so deep and hurt,” she said.

Rachel’s latest comments about sex come one month after she made headlines for talking about the topic on her own podcast, Broad Ideas. She revealed that she didn’t have her first orgasm from sex until she was 38, on one of the episodes. A couple of weeks later, after some of her ex-boyfriends’ names, including Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen, and Bill Hader, were being brought up online, in regards to her comments, she explained that she was only speaking about herself.

“Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I’m not OK with that because it has nothing to do with that,” she said when she was a guest on The Viall Files podcast. “Nobody was involved other than myself. It was all about me. It’s all about knowing my own body and my own self.”

She also went on to explain why she brought up the orgasm topic in the episode, which featured guest Whitney Cummings. “She was explaining to me that she got off birth control, and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm,” Rachel recalled to The Viall Files host Nick Viall. “I just jumped on that, and I was like, ‘When I was older I was able to do that too.’ Let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories.”