Kim Kardashian’s Pearl Dress Breaks As She Struggles To Get Out Of Car After Met Gala

After the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian appeared to have a bit of trouble keeping her pearly gown in one piece. The reality star was photographed getting out of a sprinter van, and pieces of the pearls could be seen falling off the bottom of the dress and onto the streets of New York City. The dress was wound tightly around Kim’s lower half, and as she stepped out of the van, pieces of the strings of pearls started breaking off the ensemble.

On the red carpet at the event, Kim shared that she was having some trouble with her dress even before arriving at the Met. She revealed that her daughter, North West, 10, who joined her for the ride over to the museum, was picking up pieces of pearls that had fallen off the gown and putting them in her purse. Kim dished that the pearls on the dress were all real, so she urged North to collect as many of them as she could once they dripped off the dress.

Kim’s Met Gala look was complete with open-toed heels and a white coat that hung off her shoulders. She wore a diamond, chunky choker necklace, so she was literally dripping in jewels from top to bottom. Her hair was piled on top of her head in an updo for an elegant glam look, as well. This was Kim’s 10th time attending the Met Gala, and as always, she was one of the most talked-about stars on the carpet.

Many fans actually compared Kim’s 2023 Met Gala look to what she wore when she posed for Playboy in 2007. The shoot was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it featured Kim covering her naked body in strings of pearls. This time, there was more fabric underneath the pearls as Kim stepped out in public. She was joined by her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the Met. This appearance followed her iconic 2022 look, where she wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s old dresses from the archives.