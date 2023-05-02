Kailyn Lowry Says Son Isaac, 13, Begged Her To ‘Use A Condom’ After Finding Sex Toys In Kitchen

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry, 31, got extremely candid during the Apr. 20 episode of her and Lindsie Chrisley‘s podcast, Coffee Convos, regarding her son, Isaac, 13. After the mother-of-four explained that she was doing a promotional post for a sex toy company she noted that her son was not pleased to find the adult toys in the kitchen. “They’re sex toys, and Isaac is not dumb,” Kailyn told her listeners. “So he saw the sex toys in a box on the counter, and I woke up to a Post-It note on my door.”



Hilariously, her 13-year-old whom she shares with her ex, Jo Rivera, called the sex toys “key chains” on his note. “Put your keychains away and don’t leave them on the counter,” she said was written on the note. “I don’t even know why he called them that,” the blonde beauty added. “On the next door, the next [note] said, ‘Use a condom before you end up with yet another kid.’” The TV personality added that “This is how it goes in my house… I don’t know.”

The podcast co-host is a proud mom to three other kids from multiple relationships. Kailyn and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, share son, Lincoln, 9, while she co-parents her sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez. When Kailyn’s co-host shared a personal story about her son, Jackson, who she shares with her ex, Will Campbell, the 31-year-old tied it back to a story about her mom. Jackson asked his mother where he came from, to which Lindsie explained that she “prayed” for him and Kaliyn had some thoughts.

“No don’t pull a Suzi [Irwin],” her friend exclaimed. “No! No! Because when my mom, Suzie Q, said that to me… my happy a** was PRAYING like there was no tomorrow for a sibling.” Kailyn went on to share that “never happened” and so she began to pray for a dog, which also “never happened.” After laughing about it she said, “That’s probably why I have the beliefs that I have now.” Kailyn later threw some subtle shade at her mother and said that after she found out her daughter was pregnant with Isaac, she had “no more parenting left for her.”

Aside from the podcast, Kailyn recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her teenage son on Apr. 9. “color coordination on [100 emoji],” she captioned the portrait of her little man. In the snapshot, Isaac rocked a striped pink and blue shirt, which notably matched his light pink Vans sneakers. Many of his mom’s 4.4 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions on her son’s look. “Did he pull this off or did Mom help because YES!!! The colors are on point,” one admirer noted, while a second wrote, “Looks like you more and more.”