Lindsie Chrisley & Husband Will Campbell Split After 9 Years: ‘While One Door Closes, Another Opens’

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star Lindsie Chrisley announced that she and Will Campbell have decided to ‘mutually’ split after nine years of marriage.

After nine years of marriage, Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell have split. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 31, announced on Instagram on July 27 that she and her longtime husband, 31, have “mutually decided” to end their marriage. The reality TV star shared the news alongside a snapshot with their son Jackson, 8, in an empty home.

“While one door closes, another opens,” Lindsie began the caption. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Lindsie added that she is focused on the future. “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week,” she wrote. “Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

Lindsie is the eldest child of Todd Chrisley and his first wife Teresa Terry. She and Will eloped in 2012 after three years of dating, a decision that caused a rift between her and her estranged father. The troubles were chronicled in the first season of the family’s reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best: Todd was not pleased with the fact that Will did not ask him for permission to wed his daughter. Lindsie has since been absent from most seasons of the show.

Back in August 2016, Lindsie announced plans to divorce Will, but the two eventually reconciled and it never materialized. At the time, however, the reality TV star told PEOPLE that she and Will grew apart. “He was my first love. We got together when we were 19 years old, and over time we grew separately in different directions instead of together,” she told the outlet, later adding, “I’ve outgrown the relationship.”

The last sign of Will on Lindsie’s Instagram is from Valentine’s Day earlier this year. “I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life,” she captioned a photo of the two. “It is what makes us human && what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters.” She added, “We all have different love stories & it’s not always easy, but I’m committed to leading with love — no matter where life takes us.”