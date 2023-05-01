Naomi Campbell Dazzles In Pink & Silver Bedazzled Toga Dress At The 2023 Met Gala

If there’s one thing for sure about Naomi Campbell, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is. That’s exactly what the 52-year-old did at the 2023 Met Gala in NYC on May 1. The supermodel looked stunning in a sleeveless pink and silver toga dress with a silver foil floral bodice.

Naomi’s dress featured a high-neck silver top made of silver floral applique while the side of the dress flowed into a satin pink toga that was draped to the side. On the side of the skirt were silver details while the back of the dress had a high slit revealing her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver peep-toe heels, dangling diamond earrings, a pink clutch, and stunning glam.

As for her glam, Naomi had her long, dark hair down and parted in the middle while pin-straight, ending past her behind. She topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a simple pale pink matte lip.

Naomi’s look was a total 180 from the outfit she wore to the 2022 Met Gala when she rocked a long-sleeve black Burberry dress covered in the brand’s bedazzled logo. The dress featured a high neck and a cinched-in waist while the rest of the skirt flowed out into a straight silhouette. She topped her look off with black bedazzled gloves and a Jacob & Co. necklace that cost $6.6 million. The supermodel topped her look off with dazzling face jewels and dangling diamond earrings.

Naomi is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just recently she starred in a new Pat McGrath campaign when she rocked a bright purple sequin bandeau top with a sparkly black cardigan on top. The tiny tube top put Naomi’s toned abs on full display and she accessorized with dazzling diamond jewels, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy brown lip.