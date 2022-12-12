Naomi Campbell Stuns In Plunging White Pantsuit At CNN Heroes Event: Photos

Naomi Campbell was the epitome of winter chic as she stepped out for the 16th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The supermodel, 52, lit up the red carpet at the event, which honors “Everyday people doing extraordinary things to change the world” each year.

Showing up in style, Naomi arrived rocking a plunging white suit with slim, matching trousers. Her jacket had bold shoulders, wide lapels, and dipped down to her beltline, revealing her chest and several diamond necklaces. Keeping the look polished, she wore perfectly tailored slacks with a neat pleat down each leg.

Naomi went edgy with her accessories, opting for an Alexander McQueen knuckle duster ring bag and pointy white stilettos with chrome toe caps. Her dark hair was parted straight down the center and fell long down her back. Looking glowing as ever, the cover girl had smooth, dewy skin with sexy eye makeup and a hint of blush across her cheekbones.

Inside the event, Naomi presented Techlit Africa CEO/founder Nelly Cheboi with CNN Hero of the Year. Through her non-profit has connected thousands of students across rural Kenya with access to donated, upcycled computers. Along with her honor, she received $100k to continue her mirror of empowering students everywhere.

The model and entrepreneur, who welcomed a daughter in May of 2021, has been big on supporting new generations of artists and innovators. She recently explained why she wants to take a fresh approach to casting when a biopic is eventually made about her. Explaining why she’d prefer an unknown to play the part, she told the Daily Mail in November, “I would like it to be someone, who is unknown and preferably someone from South London.” The superstar went on to add, “I’ve had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”