Kim Kardashian Rocks Mid-Rise Leather Pants & Crop Top For Pre-Met Gala Dinner: Photos

Kim Kardashian is in New York City for the Met Gala and she looked stunning in a sexy outfit the day before the big day. The 42-year-old was out in NYC on April 30 when she wore a tight black cropped T-shirt with a pair of mid-rise leather pants that had pointed-toe black leather heeled boots attached to them and gold accessories.

For the outing, Kim rocked a tight black short-sleeve Chanel Logo Crop Top that showed off her tiny waist and toned abs. She styled the top with a pair of mid-rise black leather pants that were fitted at her waist and thighs but loose from the knees down. She accessorized her look with a pair of black and gold Chanel Vintage Chain Sunglasses, a Chanel Vanity Box Bag, and a pair of black leather gloves.

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and the day before she landed in NYC, she was in Las Vegas for the Usher concert when she wore a tight high-waisted Alaia Black Striped Maxi Skirt with a cropped Alaia Black Sheer T-Shirt. Aside from these looks, Kim recently wore a tight, sleeveless Skims Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit in Onyx tucked into a pair of high-waisted denim puffy pants with yellow knee pads.

Perhaps our favorite recent look from Kim though was at the Time 100 gala when she wore a plunging sleeveless white John Galliano Harlow Esque Deco Inspired Bias Cut Gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she accessorized with dazzling diamond Messika jewels and a pearlescent Chanel Shell Clutch.