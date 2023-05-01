Florence Pugh Debuts Shaved Head & Rocks Plunging Gown At First Met Gala

Florence Pugh has become one of Hollywood’s most stylish stars. You can never predict what the Dune 2 star is going to wear on a red carpet, but she always slays. The 2023 Met Gala was no different. Florence made sure all eyes were on her as she hit the carpet.

Florence didn’t just have a memorable look. She also revealed her recently shaved head. She wore a tall headpiece with feathers on top of her buzzcut. As for her gown, she dazzled in a plunging Valentino dress with a black bow tied in the center. The dress featured a long train to make her look even more fabulous and dramatic.

Florence had teased her Met Gala look hours before the event in an interview with The New York Times. “It’s big, but we like big, don’t we?” she said. “When I’m on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you’re either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They’re nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing. Every time I step out in whatever dress, that’s a version of me that I’m really proud of. So it doesn’t matter if people don’t necessarily like it. I don’t think anything that I do has to be 100 percent loved. Things being up for debate is good. It means people are interested.”

Just days before the Met Gala, Florence attended Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store reopening. She dazzled in a sheer Valentino light green dress. Her hair was styled in a blunt bob with bangs. The hairstyle was inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s Elvira Hancock from Scarface. The 27-year-old actress is the new face of Valentino and has rocked a number of their sheer looks.

Back in March 2023, Florence hit the Oscars red carpet in one of her edgiest looks yet. She rocked tiny black shorts on the carpet with a slate gray top with a long train. She presented two awards with Andrew Garfield.

Right after the Oscars, it was announced that Florence and Andrew would be starring in a movie together. Hollywood must have heard the internet’s collective cry for Florence and Andrew to work together. They’re currently in production on We Live In Time, which has been described as “a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story,” according to Deadline.

Florence is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses. She recently teamed up with ex Zach Braff for the emotional and moving drama A Good Person. Florence is also part of the ensemble cast of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest film which is set to hit theaters on July 21. To top it all off, she’s starring in Dune 2 alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler. The movie reunites Florence with Timothée after they starred in Little Women together.