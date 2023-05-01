Emma Chamberlain Rocks Light Blue Crop Top For The Met Gala With Matching Skirt

Emma Chamberlain was gorgeous as she prepared to host the 2023 Met Gala red carpet livestream for Vogue on Monday, May 1. The YouTuber, 21, looked fabulous as she joined her three co-hosts to interview stars on the red carpet. The influencer stunned in a light blue crop top and matching skirt, with a leg slit, as she arrived for the event.

Emma’s look was seemingly inspired by classic 60s fashion. She looked gorgeous as she sported a light blue, shining crop top blazer and skirt. She completed the look with a matching headband and light socks in her sparkling silver heels.

The YouTube star has been a mainstay of the Met Gala and Vogue’s coverage of the stars on the red carpet in recent years. She made her debut at the Met Gala in 2021 with a gorgeous, shimmering gold dress with cutouts, and she kept the gold theme going in 2022, with a crop top and long white skirt. She completed her look with a tiara atop her platinum blonde hair.

Emma has been a key part in covering the Met Gala, and she regularly gives fans an inside look on the red carpet, as she shared short videos and quick interviews with the stars attending the event during the 2022 fashion event. When Emma first attended, she compared the experience of going to the major celebration to going to prom. “Actually this kind of feels like going to prom, because of the nerves,” she told Vogue. “You’re not that scared but you’re excited. This is my prom experience.”

The 2023 Met Gala’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” paying homage to the late German designer who died in 2019. Besides Emma, actress La La Anthony, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, and journalist Derek Blasberg are the other co-hosts. While Emma’s gotten to attend the event multiple times, she did admit that she feels the same as before she was famous in a February interview with The New York Times. “I participate because I’m fascinated by the whole thing. I mean, you’d expect that something like going to the Met Gala would unlock a new emotion, or you see the world in a new way, you level up. No, you don’t. It’s the same [expletive] as going to prom,” she told the outlet.

Emma has become a favorite as she’s co-hosted the red-carpet coverage. She even went viral during the 2022 livestream for her interview with Jack Harlow. At the end of the interview, Jack quickly said, “Can’t wait. Love ya, bye.” Emma responded with a “Love ya,” but then she had a confused and shocked expression on her face.

After the clip went viral, Emma opened up about how she tends to not really think about what her reactions are during interviews on The Tonight Show. “Can I be honest? When I’m doing these interviews, it’s blank up here. Like, I have no thoughts, and when I go home, and I watch the interviews again, I’m like watching a completely different person. I have no idea. I’m not thinking about anything, and then I’m like, reacting to myself.”