Amanda Seyfried Slays At The Met Gala In Nude-Look Mini Dress With Big ‘Mamma Mia’ Curls

Amanda Seyfried looks absolutely incredible at the 2023 Met Gala! The Mean Girls star showed up to the fete in a knock-out look that was turning heads as she walked up the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. Amanda stunned in a nude-look micro mini dress by Oscar de la Renta. Her hair was reminiscent of the revitalized Mamma Mia/retro trend as it was styled in voluminous, brushed out curls. The star opted for a golden smokey eye to match the gold of her dress, and a bold red lip to complete the sexy look.

Recently, Amanda opened up about her upcoming Broadway musical debut in the musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise, in which she revealed she would be starring as Thelma — a role made famous by Geena Davis in the 1991 movie. She sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on The Today Show, and admitted that she wasn’t present to accept her Emmy and Golden Globe Award last fall for “The Dropout” because she was workshopping the musical. ““I was busy working on my first Broadway musical adaptation of ‘Thelma & Louise,’ which no one thought, ‘Oh, that should be a musical,’ except some very genius people. But now it’s just like, it has to be,” she said.

Shortly after the announcement, she opened up further to E! about her hopes and plans to be on the stage, and admitted that she’s definitely nervous! “I think it’s because it scares the hell out of me, and the last time that I did something that scared the hell out of me, it was a real personal success,” the 37-year-old shared. “I had really just—I feel like I was flying in a way that I never wanted to because I was scared. So, I fought a lot of panic, and I can’t live in fear. I think that’s where my joy kind of lies, in the other side of fear.”