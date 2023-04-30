Dylan Douglas, 22, Towers Over His Dad Michael, 78, & Teases Oscar Winner About His ‘Dad Jokes ‘: Photos

The son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones called out his famous father for being… a father. During the Broadway opening of Good Night, Oscar, Dylan Douglas, 22, hilariously dragged his Academy Award-winning pops for acting like most dads who love corny jokes. “He can be embarrassing at times,” Dylan told Page Six. “More in terms of what he says, rather than who he is,” he explained, adding, “Just dad stuff. [He’s a] bit out of touch, bad jokes for sure!”

Michael, 78, and Catherine, 53, who also share 19-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, have been enjoying some bonding time with Dylan as of late, as he accompanied his parents to the to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles in February. The gorgeous actress and her son supported Michael on the red carpet, as he took on the role of Hank Pym in the Marvel franchise for the third time.

The iconic Hollywood couple have been together for a whopping 25 years and still going strong! After meeting at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, the pair struck up a romance, wed in 2000 and welcomed their two beautiful children soon after.

Both the age gap and the long term relationship were touched upon by Catherine in 2021. “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret,” she told WSJ Magazine. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”

The Mask of Zorro superstar also helped raise Michael’s eldest son Cameron Douglas, who’s now 44 years old. Michael welcomed Cameron with his first wife Diandra Luker, whom he was married to from 1977 to 1995. Even though Catherine is not his biological mom, Cameron has enjoyed having the actress in his life as a parental figure. “With Catherine, it’s always been fantastic and with my dad it’s always pretty good too,” Cameron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We definitely butt heads and certainly there were times in the past we may not spend much time together, but these days, things are lovely.”