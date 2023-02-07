Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Hold Hands As They’re Joined By Son Dylan, 22, On Red Carpet

Michael Douglas is a true family man! The Oscar winner, 78, brought his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their son Dylan, 22, to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night (Feb. 6). Michael held Catherine’s hand, and wrapped his arm around his son, as the family of three proudly posed on the red carpet. Catherine and Dylan supported Michael on the carpet as he made his rounds doing interviews to talk about his role as Hank Pym in the Marvel movie.

Michael dressed up for the premiere in a navy blue button-up with a black suit jacket and matching pants. He looked especially handsome with his silver fox hairdo. But Michael was a bit overshadowed by his gorgeous wife, who wore a black and gold gown with a pair of black heels. Last but not least, Dylan resembled both his parents as he dressed in a white and black button up shirt with a navy blue jacket, matching pants, and black sneakers.

Michael and Catherine met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. The pair, who actually share the same Sept. 25th birthday, were engaged on New Years’ Eve 1999 and wed the next November at New York’s Plaza hotel in 2000. They’ve now been married for over 20 years and have created a beautiful family that also includes their 19-year-old daughter Carys. Plus, Michael is a father to his 44-year-old son Cameron Douglas, who is also an actor. Michael had Cameron with his first wife, Diandra Luker.

Catherine previously talked about how she and Michael have made their 25+ year romance work in 2021 with WSJ Magazine, saying, “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”