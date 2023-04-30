Ariana Madix Stuns In White At WHCA Dinner Amid Tom Sandoval Drama With Lisa Vanderpump: Photos

Ariana Madix, 37, attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington D.C. on April 29. The reality star, who’s been in the headlines for her ex Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal, wore a strapless white dress as she mingled among other guests and posed for epic photos. The gown — which resembled a wedding dress — featured a subtle appliqué detail. She also wore an elegant cape with a white polka dot pattern over top.

In addition to Ariana, her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lisa Vanderpump, 62, was also at the star-studded dinner alongside cast member Lala Kent, 32. She looked absolutely sensational in a strapless black dress as she posed alongside Ariana, adding a gorgeous gold sequin cape. The British-born reality star accessorized with a black clutch and gold watch to her timeless ensemble, looking better than ever.

Ariana and Lisa’s appearance at the White House dinner comes after it was reported that she started “casually dating” fitness coach Daniel Wai, who she met at a wedding in Mexico in March, a week after she found out that Tom was cheating on her with co-star Raquel Levvis. Daniel is also the man she was seen making out with at Coachella this month, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two “really hit it off” at the wedding they met at, ET further reported, and are “having fun” together and “casually hanging out with no label.”

In addition to Coachella, Ariana was seen kissing Daniel at Los Angeles International Airport, where he was to fly back to his home base of New York after the music festival. It came in the midst of videos and photos of them having fun at Coachella started to go public. The new lovebirds also took to their own social media pages to share snaps and videos of their special time together.

As Ariana romantically moves on with Daniel, Tom, whom she dated for nine years before the scandal, has been spotted on outings as well. He also attended Coachella, but it’s unclear if he was alone or with someone. Raquel has been receiving treatment in a mental health facility after the drama her and Tom’s affair caused.

A rep for Raquel said that the decision to go to the facility was made before her romance with Tom was made public. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the rep told People. They also specified that the treatment was not a “rehab” but instead a “mental health and trauma therapy” program.