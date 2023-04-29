David Harbour Spends Day With Wife Lily Allen & Her Kids Ethel, 11, & Marnie, 10: Rare Photos

The happy family were headed to a New York bakery as they chatted and smiled during the casual outing.

April 29, 2023 2:41PM EDT
New York, NY - "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and Lily Allen show major PDA as they passionately kiss and hold hands as they confirm they are a couple in Manhattan's Downtown area. The new couple had brunch at "Cafe Gitane", they shopped in Soho and finally made a stop at a Jewelry store in Chinatown.Pictured: Lily Allen, David HarbourBACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily Allen and David Harbour took her kids Marnie Rose and Ethel Cooper to a local bakery in NYC. The British star was holding a script for the play ‘The Pillowman’ during the outing. Allen is set to star in Martin McDonagh’s West End revival of The Pillowman this year! Pictured: Lily Allen, David Harbour BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
David Harbour with step daughter Ethel San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Image Credit: BACKGRID

David Harbour, 48, and Lily Allen, 37, looked like a content and family-oriented couple when they were spotted hanging out in New York City, NY with her daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, who she shares with ex Sam Cooper. The party of four were photographed leaving a bakery while holding some treats in bags as they chatted and smiled, during the outing. Lily was also holding some kind of booklet as well as what appeared to be a purse.

Lily Allen, David Harbour, Ethel, Marnie
Lily and David during their NYC outing with Lily’s daughters. (BACKGRID)

All four of them wore casual outfits as they enjoyed their time in the Big Apple. David, who sported a beard, wore a black hoodie, matching cargo pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap, while Lily, who appeared to be makeup-free, rocked a black coat, dark jeans, and black boots. She also had her short blonde hair down with bangs.

Lily Allen, David Harbour, Ethel, Marnie
Lily and David walking casually with their kids. (BACKGRID)

The singer’s daughters wore white hoodies and T-shirts, including a gray tie-dye style one, with colorful leggings. One of them added white sneakers to her look while the other went with black boots. One also had a pink bandana in her hair. Both girls carried black and white striped bags and looked comfortable being out and about.

David and Lily’s outing with her daughters comes after David was seen bonding with Ethel at an NBA game back in Jan. The Stranger Things star and his oldest stepdaughter sat courtside as they watched the New York Knicks during the fun sports outing. At one point, they posed for a cute photo together as they sat in their seats and smiled.

David, who has been married to Lily since 2020, wore a black, brown, and gray striped polo style shirt, black jeans, and black slip-on shoes. Marnie wore a black and white striped long-sleeved top, black cargo jeans, and black Converse sneakers. She had her blonde tresses down and also wore glasses as she leaned in towards her stepdad for the posed photo.

