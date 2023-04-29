David Harbour Spends Day With Wife Lily Allen & Her Kids Ethel, 11, & Marnie, 10: Rare Photos

David Harbour, 48, and Lily Allen, 37, looked like a content and family-oriented couple when they were spotted hanging out in New York City, NY with her daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, who she shares with ex Sam Cooper. The party of four were photographed leaving a bakery while holding some treats in bags as they chatted and smiled, during the outing. Lily was also holding some kind of booklet as well as what appeared to be a purse.

All four of them wore casual outfits as they enjoyed their time in the Big Apple. David, who sported a beard, wore a black hoodie, matching cargo pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap, while Lily, who appeared to be makeup-free, rocked a black coat, dark jeans, and black boots. She also had her short blonde hair down with bangs.

The singer’s daughters wore white hoodies and T-shirts, including a gray tie-dye style one, with colorful leggings. One of them added white sneakers to her look while the other went with black boots. One also had a pink bandana in her hair. Both girls carried black and white striped bags and looked comfortable being out and about.

David and Lily’s outing with her daughters comes after David was seen bonding with Ethel at an NBA game back in Jan. The Stranger Things star and his oldest stepdaughter sat courtside as they watched the New York Knicks during the fun sports outing. At one point, they posed for a cute photo together as they sat in their seats and smiled.

David, who has been married to Lily since 2020, wore a black, brown, and gray striped polo style shirt, black jeans, and black slip-on shoes. Marnie wore a black and white striped long-sleeved top, black cargo jeans, and black Converse sneakers. She had her blonde tresses down and also wore glasses as she leaned in towards her stepdad for the posed photo.