Harry Styles Fan Seemingly Faints On Live TV After Fist Bumping With Him: Watch

Fangirled too hard! When a fan named, Cyndi met pop sensation Harry Styles, 29, on the season finale of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, she seemingly fainted in her seat only to speak out a day later. The “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker entered the staircase and was immediately greeted by the admirer and after they shared an adorable fist bump, she seemingly fainted back into her chair while on live TV. Cyndi took to TikTok the next day and confirmed that she “did not faint”, but rather, “gracefully” sat into her seat.

“So I’m starting to short circuit… I’m not thinking,” she said in the middle of part two of the video explanation. “I’m perceiving him … he’s perceiving me and we’re both kind of looking at each other and I put my hand out.” After they shared the fist bump that is when things quickly took a turn for the content creator. “He walks away thankfully in time before I,” she said before she cut herself off. “Like all the anxiety and just like the anticipation … the energy of everything all of a sudden drop the minute that man turned around.”

Cyndi continued to confirm that she did not faint, as many reports speculated. “And I gracefully sat on my seat kicking my leg up,” the fangirl added. “I did not faint!” Moments after Harry made his way down the stage toward host, James Corden, Cyndi only had seconds to gather herself until actor Will Ferrell, 55, stepped out. “All of a sudden curtains open again.. Will Ferrell,” she said. “And you can see they gave me like literally point two seconds to recover before I had to literally stand up for Will Ferrell.” The red-haired beauty concluded her video by hilariously telling Harry that her “DMs are open.”

After Cyndi shared her side of the story with her TikTok followers, many of them flooded the comments section of her videos to gush over her fangirl moment. “i’m so happy for u but kinda sad u didn’t actually faint,” one of her fan’s wrote, to which she replied, “LMAO.” When a second follower praised Cyndi for standing up quickly after Harry left, she said she had to “pay respects” to the Step Brothers star. “You got back up real quick,” they joked. Later, one of her followers quipped that they could totally relate to the “fainting” moment. “Babesssss [sic] when I watched it on yt I saw you and I’m like that would be exactly my reaction I’m jealous of you in the best way,” they penned.

While Harry and Will played “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the finale episode of James’ show, the One Direction alum came clean about whether or not there will be a band reunion. “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?”, Harry read aloud. After the crowd responded with screams and shouting he confirmed that it wasn’t entirely ruled out. “I think I’d never say never to that,” the 29-year-old stated. “I think if there was ever a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.” James was ecstatic at the response and told Harry he would “take that as a yes!”

James began hosting the iconic late night talk show eight years ago and announced that this season would be his last in Apr. 2022. “I’ve decided to sign on for one more year on the show and that this will be my last year hosting,” he told the audience members last year. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?” The 44-year-old officially said his final goodbyes and closed the curtain on Apr. 27.