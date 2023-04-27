James Corden’s Weight Loss Journey: How He Lost Over 80 Pounds

James Corden is a comedian, actor, and talk show host, who has won 12 Primetime Emmys.

James lost weight with the help of Weight Watchers, even starring in an ad for them.

James has admitted to being inspired by Harry Styles’ nutritional regiment.

James Corden is preparing for the final episode of his beloved talk show The Late Late Show on Friday, April 28. After nine seasons, 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, and over a thousand episodes, the comic, 44, will walk away from the show that has given fans so many iconic moments, sketches, and segments, like “Carpool Karaoke.” Outside of the show, James has been a staple of pop culture since taking over, even hosting award shows like the Tonys and Grammys. He also starred in the live-action adaptation of the musical Cats in 2019 and Cinderella in 2021.

During the near-decade that James hosted the show, he was also transparent with fans about his weight loss journey. He often opened up about his methods for losing weight, while also being open about some of the struggles he faced. Find out everything you need to know about James Corden’s weight loss here.

How Much Weight Did James Corden Lose?

James has shared different updates on his health and weight loss through the years. He’s revealed that at his heaviest, he weighed 294 pounds, and he had lost 84 pounds as of May 2022, according to Hello Magazine. The Prom star had opened up about losing 20 pounds over a three-month period during a 2021 Weight Watchers (WW) ad.

James is an ambassador for WW, and he’s credited it with helping him lose weight and keep it off. “I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I’ve lost hasn’t come back. It’s game-changing and I feel incredible,” he said during a December 2021 interview with People.

How Did James Lose Weight?

The Cats star has credited WW with much of the help with his weight loss. He opened up about how he feels that it’s more productive than old methods he used to use during an April 2021 interview with People. “I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window. With WW, it’s a different story,” James said. “I can eat what I love, and the app everything — it keeps me focused. And guess what? I’m down 20 pounds since the start of this year.”

James announced his partnership with WW in January 2021, saying he was “fed up” with his lifestyle. “I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, with ‘this is the year I’m doing it,'” he said on YouTube. “I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and [I’m] out of breath after three minutes.”

In terms of his actual methods, James admitted that he practices intermittent fasting and works with a personal trainer in a May 2022 interview with The Sun. “I have a trainer who I box with most mornings, and so far today I’ve had an apple. I try to eat healthily and not deprive myself,” he said, admitting that he resisted the notion of a diet. “It’s like Dry January — it’s brilliant if you give up booze for January but in the back of your mind you’re like, ‘Well, in February I’m going to have a drink.'”

James continued and explained that he felt like the Weight Watchers method really helped him. “You don’t have to cut anything out. It’s just being aware of what you are putting in your body, trying not to eat things that have too many ingredients,” he told The Sun. “You don’t beat yourself up if you have a bad week — you just don’t revert back to eating Quavers at midnight.”

How Does James Feel About His Weight Loss?

The late-night host opened up about recently taking inspiration from Harry Styles while they were on vacation together, but he admitted that he had a hard time maintaining it during an April 26, 2023 interview on The Howard Stern Show. He admitted that he tried to follow the “As It Was” popstar’s nutritional and exercise regiments, but quipped that he only lasted “36 hours” of the vacay. “I think it’s very, very good [to be around him]. I think it’s a positive thing in your life,” he said. “Once I’ve had a drink, I’m like, ‘I should get some fries.’”

James opened up about how he tried to separate health and weight loss in a January 2022 interview with CBS Mornings. “It’s working,” he said. “I’ve never felt like I’m depriving myself of anything, because it’s a plan that’s tailored absolutely to you, and it’s very much a long-term way to change your health.”