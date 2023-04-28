Beyoncé Files IRS Petition After U.S. Government Claims She Owes $2.69M In Taxes

It would appear that Beyonce, 41, might’ve landed herself into some hot water with the IRS, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Apr. 28. The outlet reported that the Internal Revenue Service of the U.S. claimed that the “CUFF IT” hitmaker owes over $2.69 million in back taxes that span from 2018 to 2019. In response to their claim, Bey filed a petition “earlier this month” to request a trial in Los Angeles regarding the back taxes.

Although it is unclear when the potential trial could take place, it was revealed that the IRS issued a “Notice of Deficiency” for the mother of three in 2023. The note claimed she owes $805,850 for 2018 and $1,442,747 for 2019. And to add insult to injury, the government agency reportedly added on a whopping $449,719.40 in combined penalties for both years.

The 41-year-old had her lawyer, Michael C. Cohen, issue a statement to PEOPLE to reassure them that they are working on the matter. “We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly,” he noted on Friday. Beyonce’s team has reportedly disputed a sum of $868,766, alleging that it went to charity in 2018 and should be dismissed as a deduction. More so, she has asked the IRS to relieve of her paying the deficiencies (if any) in her tax payments, citing acting “reasonably and in good faith.”

Although it was not detailed which charity the diva donated to, she did launch the BeyGOOD Foundation in 2013. The organization’s mission statement states that they “serve” by “Assisting people with economic disparities.” Bey is one of the most successful musician’s in the game and with a net worth of $450 million, per Forbes, she is likely not sweating the reported IRS claims. The brunette beauty and her husband, JAY-Z, 53, have a whopping combined net worth of over $2.5 billion. The rapper is notably the rap industry’s first billionaire, per CNBC.

Money moves aside, Beyonce recently wowed at the 2023 Grammy Awards and took home an impressive four golden trophies. That night the Renaissance Couture style icon made history and brought her total of Grammy wins to an outstanding 32! Even more impressively, she has been nominated for over 88 Grammy Awards over the years. She has also been focusing on the world of fashion and graced the cover of Vogue France earlier this month. She gushed over the cover via Instagram on Mar. 24 and captioned the photos, “Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too.” Bey also dropped a new collection of her Adidas x Ivy Park line called “PARK TRAIL” in Feb. “My favorite drop to date. Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available 2/9/23,” she captioned the sexy Instagram photos.