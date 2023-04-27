Priyanka Chopra Slays In High-Slit Slip Dress For Stunning ‘Elle’ Cover: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Priyanka Chopra, it is that she always looks gorgeous and she proved that on the May 2023 cover of Elle. The 40-year-old wore a sexy emerald green Rodarte slip dress on the cover with minimal makeup.

On the cover, Priyanka wore a spaghetti strap green silk slip dress with white lace details around the plunging neckline and hip-high slit. She chose to go barefoot with the dress and instead accessorized with just a pair of Bulgari earrings and natural glam. In another stunning photo from the shoot, Priyanka rocked a sleeveless, light blue sheer lace Erdem dress with a corset bodice and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

As if Priyanka’s outfits couldn’t get any better, she looked fabulous in a sheer white sleeveless Simone Rocha midi dress that was covered in green sequin flowers and had a mermaid skirt. From this dress to her black and white lace Dior button-down dress – she absolutely slayed the cover shoot.

Not only did Priyanka look fabulous in the photos, but she also dished to the magazine what motherhood is like ever since she had her daughter, Malti Marie, born via surrogate in January of 2022, with her husband, Nick Jonas. She gushed that Malti has her “wrapped around her finger,” and said, “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do.”

Priyanka also revealed what surprised her the most when she became a mother, to which she said, “Just how much you can love something and how viciously you’ll protect it. I’ve seen my mom rip people when I’ve been hurt and I just never understood it. I was like, ‘Mom, chill out. What are you doing?’ Now I get it. I would take someone out.”