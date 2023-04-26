Priyanka Chopra Is A Radiant Goddess In Silk Fuchsia Gown At ‘Citadel’ Premiere: Photos

Priyanka Chopra always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Citadel in Los Angeles on April 25. The 40-year-old slayed the red carpet in a bright fuchsia silk gown that was cinched around her waist.

Priyanka wore the bright pink sleeveless Roksanda cape-effect, open-back, draped silk-satin gown from the Fall 2022 collection. The dress had a long cape draped over one arm while a completely open back while the side of the dress was knotted at her tiny waist. She styled her look with dazzling Bulgari jewelry and silver bedazzled sandals. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle while a deep, dark red lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Priyanka has been on a roll with her Citadel press outfits and aside from this look, she attended the premiere in Rome on April 21 when she wore a gorgeous green Valentino Pre-Fall 2023 ensemble. She rocked a plunging V-neck fitted gown with a massive cape coat on top that was lined with feathers and trailed behind her. She topped her look off with Bulgari High Jewelry and a voluminous updo.

Another one of our favorite press looks from the star was at the global premiere in London on April 18. She looked incredible when she wore a skintight, off-the-shoulder, bright red Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress featured a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage while a tight corset bodice put her tiny waist on display. The rest of the dress flowed out into a fitted skirt and she topped her look off with a voluminous old-Hollywood blowout, a dark red matte lip, and a pair of Buglari High Jewelry Diva’s Dream earrings and High Jewelry rings.