Pamela Anderson Channels ‘Baywatch’ In A Sexy Red One-Piece 30 Years Later: Photos

Pamela Anderson looked stunning when she rocked a red one-piece swimsuit for a new swimsuit line & it totally channeled her '90s 'Baywatch' suit.

April 27, 2023
Image Credit: Frankies Bikinis

Pamela Anderson went back to her roots for a new collaboration with swimwear brand, Frankies Bikinis. The 55-year-old looked gorgeous in a plunging red high-waisted swimsuit that channeled the iconic suit she wore when she starred in Baywatch.

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson rocked this sexy red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit for a new Frankies Bikinis campaign. (Frankies Bikinis)
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson rocked tis string bikini for Frankies Bikinis. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela looked stunning in the campaign when she rocked the red swimsuit that a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The sides of the suit were super high-waisted putting her toned legs on full display and she topped her look off with wet, salty beach waves. Pamela first made the red one-piece swimsuit when she starred in Baywatch from 1992 to 1997, and her new suit looks just like the iconic one she first wore over 30 years ago.

pamela anderson
Pamela wore this sheer white one-piece swimsuit. (Frankies Bikinis)
pamela anderson
Pamela slayed her Frankies Bikinis campaign. (Frankies Bikinis)

Pamela posted the photo in the red one-piece with the caption, “After all…It’s about time – I have been so excited to share this with you -I’m horrible at keeping a secret – Time went so slowly…But today after a long year – I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade – All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis – A dream come true – And who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove ( @francescaaiello ) She grew up before my eyes, with my boys – our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless… Available May 4th.”

Pamela looked gorgeous throughout the shoot rocking a slew of sexy bathing suits and one of our favorites was her light pink string bikini. The knit two-piece featured a tiny triangle top with matching low-rise bottoms that tied on the sides. Pam showed off the suit when she lounged on the sand on the beach while putting her incredibly toned figure on display.

