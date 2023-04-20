Pamela Anderson, 55, Is Gorgeous In Sheer Bejeweled Bodysuit At Event: Photos

Pamela Anderson looked like she was ready for business and a party in her stunning layered look she wore to H&M’s launch party for its collaboration with Mugler on Wednesday. The actress, 55, dazzled down the New York City red carpet on April 19 in a sparkling, beaded, mesh bodysuit that featured a repeating star pattern throughout. She wore a mini dress-length black blazer over the see-through bodysuit, which included a deep neckline that gave a glimpse of her famous cleavage.

The Baywatch alum wore her signature blonde hair down in loose waves and rocked a smokey eye that paired perfectly with her all-black ensemble. She completed her look with black Christian Louboutin stilettos. Pamela seemed to be having a wonderful time at the event and even flashed cameras a fun peace sign at one point, seen below.

H&M’s partnership with the French fashion house provides a more cost-effective way to get its distinct style to the masses. “The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims,” Casey Cadwallader, the creative director at Mugler, said in a press release. “It is a showcase of our icons.” The collection is set to launch on May 11 and includes more than just bodysuits.

Mugler has become more well-known in recent years thanks to its affinity for dressing celebrities in its signature skin-tight bodysuits, which often feature cutouts and lines that enhance the body’s natural curves. Dua Lipa, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat have rocked Mugler pieces over the years, with Dua being a repeat customer. Plus, Megan Thee Stallion strutted her stuff in a Mugler outfit in her June 2022 “Plan B” music video, which can be seen here.

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes Leon was also photographed at the launch event. The 26-year-old model walked the carpet in a figure-hugging catsuit that appeared to be modeled after Mugler’s, as it had sexy cutouts throughout that played with her curves beautifully.

Earlier this month, Pamela was seen out and about in Malibu running errands in a much less snazzy outfit. She was photographed on a solo trip in white jeans and a plain white tee, which she paired with white flip-flips that featured a see-through strap. She has been in the spotlight lately, first for Hulu’s release of its Pam and Tommy mini-series in Feb. 2022, which followed the events leading up to and surrounding the release of her and her former husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee‘s, sex tape in 1995. She made it known that she was not thrilled with the biographical drama.

However, she decided to take matters into her own hands and explain her side of the story regarding the heartbreaking time in her life — plus so much more — in her own documentary, Pamela, a love story, which debuted on Netflix on January 31. She also released a memoir, titled Love, Pamela, on Jan. 31.