Doja Cat Stuns In Sheer Ruffled Dress At TIME 100 Gala: Photos

Doja Cat was back on her feet and ready to slay the fashion game once again at the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday, April 26 in New York City. The “Say So” hitmaker, 27, took over the Lincoln Center with her daring ensemble of a sheer lavender gown featuring a sheer bandeau-like top and ruffles galore. With the likes of Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek gracing the red carpet, Doja tried to stand out and it totally worked!

The Grammy-winning beauty looked like a pop music princess in her barely-there dress. With her elbow-length red leather gloves and a bevy of bling around her neck, Doja was the moment for the star-studded event celebrating the year’s most influential stars.

A few weeks ago, Doja wasn’t exactly ready for a red=carpet sashay as she was recovering from surgery. The singer took to her Twitter on March 20 to announce she was “4 days into recovery” from a breast reduction procedure and liposuction and that it would probably take her “probably three months total” to heal. She added, “Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I’m healing really fast.”

The surgeries should come as no surprise to fans, as their queen is a consummate perfectionist in her art, including how she presents herself. Take for instance Doja’s recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she stunned onlookers by having 30,000 red Swarovski crystals covering her face, head, and body. The glittering outfit dubbed “Doja’s Inferno” was posted to Doja’s Instagram.

There was also the eye-popping outfit at the 2021 MTV VMAs, which she described to Variety as a “piece of art”. She also arrived to the event in a totally different wardrobe which featured giant chicken feet boots. “[It’s giving] Willy Wonka and the chicken factory,” she mused to the outlet. “It’s an inventive look —like I was channeling Pharrell in a funny way. The shoes were not too hard to walk in.”

“It’s a performance everywhere we are,” Doja’s manager, Gordon Dillard, added to the Variety interview. “If we pop up at a party, it’s a performance. If she goes and reads a book, I’m sure it’s gonna be a performance. That’s her personality.” He went on to compare her Madonna, adding that his team has “only just scratched the surface” on Doja’s capabilities. “We are planning for the long haul, as far as her businesses, and as far as potentially joining the film and TV world. We’re always planning long-term and working our way backwards.”