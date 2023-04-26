Sharon Stone Slams Kim Kardasian Starring In Next ‘AHS’: Acting Is An ‘Art’

Sharon Stone’s is jumping on the bandwagon after Patti LuPone‘s sharp words over Kim Kardashian‘s new role in American Horror Story. In the comments thread of Access Hollywood‘s Instagram post about the Broadway actress’s rant over the matter, Sharon weighed in with harsh criticism of her own. “Well … you know … acting 🎭. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” she wrote.

Patti, who is known for being extremely outspoken, had previously lambasted the reality TV star for her ambitious new acting project. When asked by Andy Cohen if she gives a “damn” about the casting decision for season 12 of the beloved horror series, she reacted with barely concealed contempt. “Yes I do,” she seethed. Patti then asserted that Kim is taking the role away “… from actors,” she said during the Sunday, April 23 Watch What Happens Live appearance. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.” John Leguizamo, who sat next to Patti during the interview, quipped in response, “whatever she said, I double the emotion!”

Patti’s remarks scathingly referenced a now-obscure 1935 song featured the lyrics, “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs. Worthington / Don’t put your daughter on the stage / The profession is overcrowded.”

AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy has no such qualms, however, about casting the SKIMS founder and is confident she’ll bring something extraordinary to the popular FX series. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an April 10 statement. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.