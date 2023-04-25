Was Sofia Richie’s Brother Miles At Her Wedding? The Truth After He’s MIA From Photos

Sofia Richie, 24, and Elliot Grainge, 29, said “I do” in front of many family and friends at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France over the weekend, but her brother wasn’t among them. Miles Richie wasn’t at the nuptials because he unfortunately tested positive for COVID, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet the older sibling started feeling unwell right before the big day and took a test, with the result stopping him from going to the wedding.

The insider also told the outlet that Sofia would have loved to have Miles there for the event, but she understands why he had to skip it, and family members and friends all missed him. It’s unknown if he is quarantining from others outside the wedding or for how long.

The news about Miles comes after many Twitter users started to wonder why he couldn’t be seen in any of the wedding photos that were being released. “i don’t think Sofia Richie’s brother was at her wedding? that’s her besty,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m confused. Was Sofia Richie’s brother not at her wedding???” another asked, while a third shared, “Where’s Miles?”

Despite Miles’ absence, Sofia and Elliot had an incredible day that was star-studded and gorgeous. Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, and more were photographed arriving to the ceremony, and of course, Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, was a big part of it as well. Her sister, Nicole Richie, was also spotted with her husband Joel Madden.

In addition to the guests, Sofia’s dress made headlines. At one point during the weekend, she walked around in a long-sleeved white Chanel choice that was covered in sequins and lace and white heels. She also had her blonde hair pulled back into a bun as Elliot looked handsome in a dark suit and tie and his signature glasses for the romantic day. The bride and groom, who got engaged a year ago, were seen kissing and mingling with their impressively dressed guests, in several photos, and looked as happy as could be.