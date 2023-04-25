Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Skimpy Lingerie & Oversized Blazer In New Campaign: Video

Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari, 36, pulled off lingerie as clothing in a sexy new photoshoot on Apr. 25. “coming soon,” she captioned the carousel of photos of her day on the set of the photoshoot, presumably for her jewelry line Uncommon James. For the stunning photos, the blonde bombshell rocked a lace bra, lace panties, and high-waisted stockings. She tied the ensemble together with a chic black blazer and several pieces of gold jewelry.

In the second slide of her post, the TV personality wowed in another two-piece number that featured a cropped long-sleeved top and ultra-high-waisted panties. Kristen wore her famous golden tresses in loose beach waves and rocked a sexy black eyeliner look to add a sexy edge. Soon after she shared the post, many of her 4.6 million followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her sexy lingerie outfit.

“1. Do you even age? 2. You need some music jammin or something I could not do that to the sound of the leaf blower,” one admirer joked. The fan referenced the machine blowing wind on the 36-year-old, which masked any other sounds in the video. “Soo beautiful,” RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi, 44, quipped, while a second fan joked, “Absolutely not. I’m calling the police. This is too much [fire emoji] for IG. Arson.”

Many of Kristen’s fans were also shocked at how she looked, as she is a mother-of-three. “3 kids wutttt [sic],” another admirer penned, while a separate one followed up with, “Three kids?” The proud momma bear welcomed her kiddos: Camden Jack, 10, daughter, Saylor James, 8. and son, Jaxon Wyatt, 9. She and her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, 39, welcomed all of the children during their seven-year marriage. Kristin and Jay ultimately called it quits in 2020, but continue to co-parent their family.

The Uncommon James founder’s recent lingerie post comes just over one month after she shared a revealing bikini post on Mar. 11. “…but she’s a mother,” she jokingly captioned the post, along with a shocked face emoji. Once again, Kristin’s fans lost it over the sexy swimsuit photos and gushed over her in the comments. “Yeah MOTHER EFFING STUNNING,” one admirer noted, while a second added, “The best thing to come out of Laguna Beach.” Even her former co-star Heidi Montag, 36, couldn’t help but react and left a series of laughing and flame emojis on the post. As previously mentioned, Kristin celebrated the sixth anniversary of Uncommon James that same day and shared a video of her brand’s accomplishments over the years. “6 years of UJ,” she captioned the post, along with a kiss emoji.