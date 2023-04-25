How To Get Brighter Highlights In Time For Summer: Get The Look From Expert Hairstylists

Summer is all about change and what better way to welcome the new season than with a brand new hair makeover? If you want to go brighter for spring in a subtle way that doesn’t involve too much maintenance, look no further because HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to hairstylist Jerome Lordet and hair colorist Joanna Pinto from Pierre Michel salon in NYC on how to achieve the look.

Leilah arrived at the salon wanting a fresh, bright look for summer and Joanna explained exactly how she brought Leilah’s dreams to life. “Leilah came in wanting a change. She didn’t want something high maintenance but wanted something different. I suggested we continue with the balayage look but with bolder brighter pieces. The key to this look is ‘placement,'” Joanna revealed.

The technique Joanna used was foilyage. “This is where the lightener is swept into the hair like a traditional balayage but it’s just isolated in foil,” she explained to us. “The pieces were chunked out and spaced out enough to create this multi-tonal look. At the sink, a root tap glossing method was used to blend and give that richness in the base and finally, a buttercream gloss was used over all the highlights to give it a unique shine. I personally love to finish all of my color services with a gloss, think of it like the top coat in a manicure.”

Once Leilah was done getting her hair dyed, it was time for a cut and style, which is when Jerome came in and worked his magic. Jerome detailed that he, “brought up the length to about two inches shorter and added some long layers to give more movement and fullness, some face framing and also did some curtain bangs to create sexiness around the face.” Once that was done, Jerome added “a little bit of hair volumizer, then blow-dried her hair with a one-inch round brush to give some wave and a natural tousled look with volume.”