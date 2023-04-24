Miley Cyrus Goes Back To Brunette With Brown Hair Makeover: See Her Look Before & After

Miley Cyrus debuted a brand new look while attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angles on April 23. The singer was in attendance to present her stylist with the Music Stylist of the Year Award at the event. She showed up wearing a plunging black corset, but more noticeable were her fresh, new brunette locks. Although her hair still had some blonde streaks in it, the base was definitely darker, throwing it back to her younger years. Her look was complete with a black leather skirt and heels.

At the end of 2022, Miley hinted that the end of her blonde hair era might be coming. Ahead of hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Dolly Parton, Miley shared that she had been planning on dyeing her hair dark to ring in 2023. However, she decided not to after presenting the idea to Dolly and gauging her reaction.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” Miley joked on the TODAY Show. “She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine. She goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me.’ So I will be blonde.” In the months that followed, Miley wound up dying the bottom layers of her hair a darker color, so she’d been rocking a more two-toned look before going fully dark.

Miley first starting going lighter with her locks back in 2010, but she really shocked everyone when she chopped off all of the hair and dyed it platinum blonde in 2012. Throughout the years, we’ve seen the 30-year-old sport plenty of different hairstyles and colors.

In March, Miley released her newest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was preceded by the lead single, “Flowers.” “Flowers” spent weeks atop the Billboard charts, making it one of Miley’s most commercially successful songs. In her personal life, Miley has been dating drummer Maxx Morando since 2021.