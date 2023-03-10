Miley Cyrus Sparkles In Little Black Dress As She Hold Hands With Maxx Morando At Album Release Party

Miley Cyrus, 30, wore the cutest outfit to her Endless Summer Vacation album release party in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 9. The “Flowers” singer rocked a little black sequined dress with a green coat that she draped over her arms, while posing for photos at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant. Miley arrived at the event holding hands with her supportive boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, who she’s been dating for about a year and a half.

To go along with her fabulous sparkly dress, Miley also wore black sunglasses, sparkly silver earrings, and black heels. The pop star carried a silver metallic purse in her hand. Lastly, Miley’s platinum blonde hair was curled at the bottom, and she let her locks down for the night out. Other stars who were at the party included Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes.

Miley’s new album dropped just a few hours after her release party. Endless Summer Vacation, Miley’s eighth studio album, features 12 tracks including her chart-topping hit “Flowers,” and her single “River,” where she sings about having babies. In the song, Miley mentions “the one” she’ll have babies with, and that “one” could very well be her boyfriend Maxx!

Miley also dropped the music video for “River” on March 10. “River” features Miley looking to the future with a lover, hinting that things could be getting serious with her and Maxx. “You could be the one, have the honor of my babies,” she sings. “Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile. Was a desert ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought.”

Another song from Miley’s new album is “You,” where she sings about wanting to get reckless and rowdy with her new love. “Let’s crash a wedding tonight, get drunk by the lights, then I’ll pick a fight to make up on the floor of your room, but only if it’s with you,” she sings in one of the verses. Again, this song could also be about Maxx. We’ll see if the couple takes their relationship to the next stage soon!