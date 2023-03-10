Miley Cyrus Sparkles In Little Black Dress As She Hold Hands With Maxx Morando At Album Release Party

Miley Cyrus wore a black sequined dress to celebrate the release of her new album, 'Endless Summer Vacation,' at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. See the photos here!

March 10, 2023 9:22AM EST
Miley Cyrus Arriving At Gucci Osteria Celebrating Cyrus As The Face Of Gucci Flora And Her New Album, 'Endless Summer Vacation'. Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL5529009 090323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend arrive for her launch of her new album at Gucci in Beverly Hills Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Shawn Mendes Waits for His Driver and then Leaves Miley Cyrus Record Party. 09 Mar 2023 Pictured: Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Tim Regas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953997_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus, 30, wore the cutest outfit to her Endless Summer Vacation album release party in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 9. The “Flowers” singer rocked a little black sequined dress with a green coat that she draped over her arms, while posing for photos at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant. Miley arrived at the event holding hands with her supportive boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, who she’s been dating for about a year and a half.

Miley Cyrus at her album release party on March 9 (Photo: BACKGRID)

To go along with her fabulous sparkly dress, Miley also wore black sunglasses, sparkly silver earrings, and black heels. The pop star carried a silver metallic purse in her hand. Lastly, Miley’s platinum blonde hair was curled at the bottom, and she let her locks down for the night out. Other stars who were at the party included Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes

Miley’s new album dropped just a few hours after her release party. Endless Summer Vacation, Miley’s eighth studio album, features 12 tracks including her chart-topping hit “Flowers,” and her single “River,” where she sings about having babies. In the song, Miley mentions “the one” she’ll have babies with, and that “one” could very well be her boyfriend Maxx!

Miley Cyrus at her album release party on March 9 (Photo: SplashNews)

Miley also dropped the music video for “River” on March 10. “River” features Miley looking to the future with a lover, hinting that things could be getting serious with her and Maxx. “You could be the one, have the honor of my babies,” she sings. “Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile. Was a desert ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought.”

Another song from Miley’s new album is “You,” where she sings about wanting to get reckless and rowdy with her new love. “Let’s crash a wedding tonight, get drunk by the lights, then I’ll pick a fight to make up on the floor of your room, but only if it’s with you,” she sings in one of the verses. Again, this song could also be about Maxx. We’ll see if the couple takes their relationship to the next stage soon!

